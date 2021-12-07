Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United didn’t come close to matching Celtic

By Ewan Smith
December 7 2021, 7.45am Updated: December 7 2021, 12.32pm
Charlie Mulgrew couldn't prevent David Turnbull from putting Celtic 2-0 up at Dundee United
Charlie Mulgrew admits Dundee United didn’t come close to matching Celtic as they crashed to a 3-0 Tannadice defeat on Sunday.

The defender was left disappointed as United failed to recapture the form that helped them to a 1-1 draw against his old club earlier in the season.

And while he heaped praise on the quality Celtic showed as they swept their hosts aside, Mulgrew admits United have to recover quickly from the loss.

“Celtic played very well but we’re still disappointed,” said Mulgrew. “We feel there’s a lot we could’ve done better.

“We came up against a class side but we’ve got to look at ourselves and it’s about what we do.

 

“I didn’t expect it to be that one-sided.

“But that can happen against Celtic. They are a good team.

“We probably didn’t get close enough to them but it’s hard.

“It’s easy to say we didn’t get close enough but there’s a lot of spaces and a lot of good movement.

“That’s not by accident so fair play to their manager and his team because they played some right good stuff.

Charlie Mulgrew admits Dundee United were outclassed by Celtic

“They took positions all the time. When they had the ball one pops out of position and another pops in. It’s not easy to deal with.

“Maybe if you get them on an off day then you can get close to them.

“But we didn’t this time and we’re gutted about that. We have to move on quickly.”

Charlie Mulgrew: We all know we need to do better

United have won just one out of their last seven games – a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen.

Their current ‘tricky period’ comes after they started the season on fire.

United are now clinging onto fourth place by virtue of one goal.

And Mulgrew believes his team-mates should ignore the stats and focus on performances.

“You can’t just accept things,” he added. “There are things we need to work on. We know what the problems are and we need to do better with them.

“But at the same time, overall, we’ve done well. We need to go again and pick up results and not rest on our laurels.”

Charlie Mulgrew is keen to get back to winning ways

“You can dress the stats up however you like. Take it to 12 games and it looks better for us or you can look at three games and it’s worse.

“You can look at stats however you like and we don’t look into them too much.

“We all know we need to do better. It’s as simple as that – start performing better and picking up wins.”

