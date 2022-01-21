Charlie Mulgrew opens up on double Scottish Cup success as he targets Hampden glory with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew opens up on double Scottish Cup success as he targets Hampden glory with Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
January 21 2022, 4.50pm
Charlie Mulgrew is keen to lead Dundee United to Scottish Cup success
Charlie Mulgrew is keen to lead Dundee United to Scottish Cup success

Charlie Mulgrew is no stranger to Hampden glory after winning the Scottish Cup twice with Celtic.

Dundee United will kick off their Scottish Cup quest with a tricky trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday and Mulgrew insists they are in it to win it.

United have lost six-in-a-row, their worst league form in 16 years.

But they reached a Hampden semi-final last year only for Hibernian to beat them 2-0.

And Mulgrew, who has six major medals from his time at Celtic, will use his experience of lifting the Scottish Cup in 2011 and 2013 to drive his team-mates on.

Charlie Mulgrew hopes he’ll be smiling after Dundee United begin their Scottish Cup challenge

“It’s an unbelievable feeling winning a cup,” Mulgrew told Dundee United TV.

“Words can’t describe how it feels. It’s sheer joy.

“It’s a huge build-up to a final with fans anticipating a big day.

“I remember watching as Celtic won it in 1995.

“That was my first memory of Pierre Van Hooijdonk scoring the header to beat Airdrie.

“Since then, it was a dream of mine to play in it. I managed to play in it and win it.

“It’s a fantastic competition. It’s a great opportunity for us but you have to put the work in during the early rounds.

“Hopefully, we can do that and get results to get there.

“I wasn’t actually at the game in 1995. I watched it.

“As a boy you are out on the street straight after it playing football and pretending you are playing in the Scottish Cup Final.

“It’s something you dream of as a player. Growing up in Scotland, the Scottish Cup was always a big pull for a young lad.”

Charlie Mulgrew: We are in the Scottish Cup to win it

Charlie Mulgrew helped Celtic win the Scottish Cup in 2013

United last won the Scottish Cup in 2010, after their first trophy success in 1994.

They lost the 2014 final to St Johnstone but are dreaming of more Hampden glory.

And while they have a lot of work to do before that happens, Mulgrew wants his team-mates to be ambitious.

“As a player you don’t play the cup to get to the fourth round,” added Mulgrew. “You play the cup to try and win it.

“You play each game as they come. Play the game, not the occasion.

“You are aware of what’s at stake and want to be in the hat for the next round.

Ivan Golac led Dundee United to their first Scottish Cup success in 1994

“You definitely start to think about the final but you need to take care of the steps before it.

“I’ll be doing everything I can to tell my team-mates how much Kilmarnock will be up for the game.

“It’s more about attitude from these games. You need to roll your sleeves up and be willing to do the fighting first.

“Hopefully, your ability comes out on top. It’s not easy but these are the games you want to play in.”

EXCLUSIVE: Marc McNulty insists Dundee United is a happy camp and vows to help the fans smile again

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier