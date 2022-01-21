Charlie Mulgrew opens up on double Scottish Cup success as he targets Hampden glory with Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Mulgrew is no stranger to Hampden glory after winning the Scottish Cup twice with Celtic.

Dundee United will kick off their Scottish Cup quest with a tricky trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday and Mulgrew insists they are in it to win it.

United have lost six-in-a-row, their worst league form in 16 years.

But they reached a Hampden semi-final last year only for Hibernian to beat them 2-0.

And Mulgrew, who has six major medals from his time at Celtic, will use his experience of lifting the Scottish Cup in 2011 and 2013 to drive his team-mates on.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling winning a cup,” Mulgrew told Dundee United TV.

“Words can’t describe how it feels. It’s sheer joy.

“It’s a huge build-up to a final with fans anticipating a big day.

“I remember watching as Celtic won it in 1995.

“That was my first memory of Pierre Van Hooijdonk scoring the header to beat Airdrie.

“Since then, it was a dream of mine to play in it. I managed to play in it and win it.

“It’s a fantastic competition. It’s a great opportunity for us but you have to put the work in during the early rounds.

“Hopefully, we can do that and get results to get there.

“I wasn’t actually at the game in 1995. I watched it.

“As a boy you are out on the street straight after it playing football and pretending you are playing in the Scottish Cup Final.

“It’s something you dream of as a player. Growing up in Scotland, the Scottish Cup was always a big pull for a young lad.”

United last won the Scottish Cup in 2010, after their first trophy success in 1994.

They lost the 2014 final to St Johnstone but are dreaming of more Hampden glory.

And while they have a lot of work to do before that happens, Mulgrew wants his team-mates to be ambitious.

“As a player you don’t play the cup to get to the fourth round,” added Mulgrew. “You play the cup to try and win it.

“You play each game as they come. Play the game, not the occasion.

“You are aware of what’s at stake and want to be in the hat for the next round.

“You definitely start to think about the final but you need to take care of the steps before it.

“I’ll be doing everything I can to tell my team-mates how much Kilmarnock will be up for the game.

“It’s more about attitude from these games. You need to roll your sleeves up and be willing to do the fighting first.

“Hopefully, your ability comes out on top. It’s not easy but these are the games you want to play in.”