Marc McNulty: I could end up working as Dundee United’s cleaner this summer – but that’s better than returning to Reading

By Ewan Smith
January 25 2022, 10.26pm Updated: January 26 2022, 11.50am
Marc McNulty is enjoying his football at Dundee United
Marc McNulty has revealed how Dundee United have helped him fall back in love with football after his Reading hell.

McNulty’s four year spell at English Championship strugglers Reading will come to an end in the summer as his contract expires.

He has started just EIGHT games for the Royals since his move from Coventry in 2018 and been on five separate loan spells – including two stints at United.

McNulty says it’s too early to suggest where he may be playing next season but hasn’t ruled out staying at United.

Whatever happens, he insists he’s DELIGHTED to be on the brink of being released by Reading.

“My contract is finally up in the summer so who knows what will happen,” said McNulty.

“But it’s a relief to be the one in charge of my future now.

“You can look at it two ways, there’s the stress of being out of contract and not having a club.

“I might end up working as a cleaner here at St Andrews (Dundee United’s training base), you don’t know!

“But for me, with all the s*** I have seen there (at Reading) over the years, I’m just glad it’s going to be over and I don’t have to go back down there.

“I would probably be more happy to be unemployed than go through that s**** again.

“I have talked about it before and at some point I will come out and say exactly what’s gone on.

“It’s not how you should run football clubs or deal with players who show you respect.

Marc McNulty netted his first goal of the season for Dundee United in the Kilmarnock win

“It’s not a nice place, you can see that with results.

“A lot of managers come and go and a lot of players come and go.

“It’s not ideal, chopping and changing managers and having to train with youth teams – I’ve seen it all in football.

“But how they run their club is for someone else to worry about.

“I will be delighted when it’s up and can try to go somewhere I am valued and wanted.

“I’m just happy to be at a good place now.”

He added: “I back myself, you have to as a striker. If I score a few goals there will be opportunities somewhere.

“It all depends on how well I do between now and the end of the season.

“I will have a chat with the gaffer and Tony Asghar at some stage to see if they want me to stay on but it’s too early now.

“I have been out for four months so I just have to focus on getting playing again, get among the goals and see what happens.

“It’s a great club here, with great people and a fantastic set-up at St Andrews and Tannadice.”

