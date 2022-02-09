Dundee United 2 Motherwell 0: United go 4th as Tony Watt sinks ex-club Well with first Tannadice strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 2 Motherwell 0: United go 4th as Tony Watt sinks ex-club Well with first Tannadice strike

By Ewan Smith
February 9 2022, 9.35pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.06am
Tony Watt got his first Dundee United goal to help them beat Motherwell
Tony Watt got his first Dundee United goal to help them beat Motherwell

Tony Watt came back to haunt his former employers Motherwell – netting his first Dundee United goal to send the Tannadice men fourth.

Watt hadn’t scored in six games since joining United from Motherwell for £100,000 last month.

But it was almost written in the stars that he’d break his scoring duck against his old club.

And with Dylan Levitt putting United in front with a stunning first-half volley, Watt got in on the scoring act.

And as Watt celebrated his first goal for the Tannadice club, suddenly the picture looks so much more positive for Tam Courts’ side.

Tony Watt led the line for Dundee United against his old club Motherwell

United went into the game having lost just once in five games.

They had also kept back-to-back clean sheets but those stats don’t tell the whole story.

Disappointing 0-0 draws with Tayside rivals Dundee and St Johnstone led to some fans venting their frustration at McDiarmid Park.

But this was better from United. Much better.

It was a night where it all clicked.

The midfield looked more comfortable, there was clever wing play from Ilmari Niskanen and the finishing from Levitt and Watt was clinical.

United hand debut to Kevin McDonald

Kevin McDonald made his Dundee United debut

While Watt was delighted to get his goal, it was also a big night for Kevin McDonald.

The former Dundee star started his first competitive game of football for 19 months, following his recovery from a kidney transplant.

United almost found themselves a goal down inside 13 SECONDS as Sean Goss cracked a 30-yard effort off the bar.

Moments later, Goss sent a 20-yard free-kick inches over the top.

United then struck the woodwork themselves as Marc McNulty raced onto an Ian Harkes through ball only to drive off the post from 15 yards.

Ian Harkes played well for Dundee United against Motherwell

United were much slicker on the ball and McDonald and Levitt were bossing the midfield.

And only a stunning last-ditch tackle from Well defender Bevis Mugabi prevented Ilmari Niskanen from a close range effort on 18 minutes.

But the hosts finally broke their scoring duck as they took the lead in spectacular fashion on 29 minutes.

Watt’s cross was poorly dealt with by the visitors and Levitt unleashed an unstoppable 20-yard volley into the top corner.

And Watt doubled United’s advantage on 59th as met Niskanen’s cross to fire in from close range.

But United still had work to do in defence and keeper Benjamin Siegrist produced a superb low save to parry a Kevin van Veen effort and keep a clean sheet.

Teams for Dundee United v Motherwell

Dundee United: Siegrist, Smith, Butcher, Edwards, Graham, Niskanen, Levitt, McDonald, Harkes, Watt (MacLeod 90), McNulty. Subs: Ericsson; Neilson, McMann, Akinola, Meekison, Mochrie, Thomson, MacLeod, Clark.

Motherwell: Kelly; Ojala, McGinley, Mugabi, Roberts (Van Veen 62), Donnelly, Slattery (Cornelius 62), Johansen, Woolery (Tierney 62), Efford, Goss. Subs: Fox; Carroll, O’Donnell, Grimshaw, Shaw, Shields.

Referee – Alan Muir

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United accounts Q&A with Derek Bond as finance chief addresses losses

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]