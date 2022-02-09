Dundee United 2 Motherwell 0: United go 4th as Tony Watt sinks ex-club Well with first Tannadice strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt came back to haunt his former employers Motherwell – netting his first Dundee United goal to send the Tannadice men fourth.

Watt hadn’t scored in six games since joining United from Motherwell for £100,000 last month.

But it was almost written in the stars that he’d break his scoring duck against his old club.

And with Dylan Levitt putting United in front with a stunning first-half volley, Watt got in on the scoring act.

And as Watt celebrated his first goal for the Tannadice club, suddenly the picture looks so much more positive for Tam Courts’ side.

United went into the game having lost just once in five games.

They had also kept back-to-back clean sheets but those stats don’t tell the whole story.

Disappointing 0-0 draws with Tayside rivals Dundee and St Johnstone led to some fans venting their frustration at McDiarmid Park.

But this was better from United. Much better.

It was a night where it all clicked.

The midfield looked more comfortable, there was clever wing play from Ilmari Niskanen and the finishing from Levitt and Watt was clinical.

United hand debut to Kevin McDonald

While Watt was delighted to get his goal, it was also a big night for Kevin McDonald.

The former Dundee star started his first competitive game of football for 19 months, following his recovery from a kidney transplant.

United almost found themselves a goal down inside 13 SECONDS as Sean Goss cracked a 30-yard effort off the bar.

Moments later, Goss sent a 20-yard free-kick inches over the top.

United then struck the woodwork themselves as Marc McNulty raced onto an Ian Harkes through ball only to drive off the post from 15 yards.

United were much slicker on the ball and McDonald and Levitt were bossing the midfield.

And only a stunning last-ditch tackle from Well defender Bevis Mugabi prevented Ilmari Niskanen from a close range effort on 18 minutes.

But the hosts finally broke their scoring duck as they took the lead in spectacular fashion on 29 minutes.

Dylan Levitt's wonder-strike has us ahead at the interval#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/ogwH9xZn02 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 9, 2022

Watt’s cross was poorly dealt with by the visitors and Levitt unleashed an unstoppable 20-yard volley into the top corner.

And Watt doubled United’s advantage on 59th as met Niskanen’s cross to fire in from close range.

But United still had work to do in defence and keeper Benjamin Siegrist produced a superb low save to parry a Kevin van Veen effort and keep a clean sheet.

Teams for Dundee United v Motherwell

Dundee United: Siegrist, Smith, Butcher, Edwards, Graham, Niskanen, Levitt, McDonald, Harkes, Watt (MacLeod 90), McNulty. Subs: Ericsson; Neilson, McMann, Akinola, Meekison, Mochrie, Thomson, MacLeod, Clark.

Motherwell: Kelly; Ojala, McGinley, Mugabi, Roberts (Van Veen 62), Donnelly, Slattery (Cornelius 62), Johansen, Woolery (Tierney 62), Efford, Goss. Subs: Fox; Carroll, O’Donnell, Grimshaw, Shaw, Shields.

Referee – Alan Muir