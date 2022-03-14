Dundee United 0 Celtic 3: Benjamin Siegrist blunders as United crash out of Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United 0 Celtic 3: Benjamin Siegrist blunders as United crash out of Scottish Cup

By Ewan Smith
March 14 2022, 9.38pm Updated: March 14 2022, 9.39pm
Benjamin Siegrist made a rare blunder for Dundee United in the Celtic loss

Benjamin Siegrist made a rare blunder as Dundee United crashed out of the Scottish Cup to Celtic.

Swiss keeper Siegrist spilled a Daizen Maeda cross into the path of Georgios Giakoumakis to hand Celtic their second goal.

United had fallen behind to an early Callum McGregor effort.

But they went toe-to-toe with Celtic for long spells without finding a route to goal before Benji’s blunder.

And Giakoumakis grabbed his second late on to clinch the win for Celtic.

Calum McGregor celebrates putting Celtic ahead

Dundee United hadn’t beaten Celtic in the Scottish Cup since 1981.

Back then a Paul Hegarty double and Eamonn Bannon strike was enough to helped United claim a 3-2 semi-final replay win.

They were seeking their first win over Celts in any competition since 2014 but were in bouyant mood before the game.

The club responded to calls from their fans to open up The Shed to home supporters.

Dundee United had two fans displays against Celtic

And the supporters responded by creating a real cup tie atmosphere with displays at both ends of the pitch.

The noise levels were cranked up to the maximum at kick-off and the stage was set for a cracking cup tie.

United were dealt a blow in the build-up with Tony Watt ruled out through injury.

They recalled Dylan Levitt to the midfield and skipper Ryan Edwards recovered from a broken nose to marshall the defence.

Dundee United lose early Celtic goal

But they found themselves a goal down inside 12 minutes.

Matt O’Riley’s short corner found James Forrest and he set up McGregor to drill the ball home through a ruck of bodies from 18 yards.

It was exactly the start United DIDN’T want.

With Celtic ahead, they were able to settle and play their trademark passing game.

McGregor looked particularly impressive in midfield for Celtic.

And United were dealt a further blow in 28 minutes as they lost Ian Harkes through injury, with Kevin McDonald replacing him.

Ian Harkes was forced off injured for Dundee United against Celtic

The hosts then felt aggrieved as Hatate wiped out Kieran Freeman on the touchline.

Home fans called for a red card but referee John Beaton elected instead to show yellow.

To their credit, United refused to allow Celtic to run away with it.

Celtic had the ball in the net again via Daizen Maeda but it was ruled out for a handball by Giakoumakis.

McDonald was a steadying influence in midfield and they were still very much in this game going into the break.

But they needed more threat going forward with an off-target long-range Edwards strike their only chance in the first period.

Siegrist blunder

United emerged from the break looking pumped up.

With The Shed in full voice, they started to get in the faces of the Celtic defence.

Ilmari Niskanen and Freeman were pushed further forward and Celtic looked nervy at the back.

But again, United didn’t create enough.

And they were punished in the cruellest of fashions.

Siegrist has been outstanding for United, time and time again over the last few years.

Bejnamin Siegrist was at fault for Celtic’s second goal

But for once he wasn’t their saviour as he fumbled a Maeda cross straight to Giakoumakis to prod home from two yards.

United then handed a debut teenager Miller Thomson who became the 15th academy graduate to star for the first team this year.

Thomson looked lively but watched on as Giakoumakis squeezed home a Karamoko Dembele cross for the third.

Teams for Dundee United v Celtic

Dundee United: Siegrist; Smith, Freeman (Sporle, Graham, Edwards, Butcher, Levitt (Meekison 73), Niskanen, Harkes (McDonald 28), McNulty (Thomson 73), Clark. Subs: Eriksson; Mulgrew, Akinola, Neilson, Cudjoe-Anim.

Celtic: Hart; Taylor, Starfelt, Carter-Vickers, Juranovic, McGregor (Ideguchi 88), O’Riley (Johnston 76), Hatate (Rogic 46), Maeda (Dembele 76), Giakoumakas, Forrest. Subs: Bain; Jullien, Bitton, Ajetic, McCarthy, Ralston, Welsh.

Referee – John Beaton

