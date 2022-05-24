Archie Meekison: Why summer holiday cancellation is no Greek tragedy for Dundee United starlet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Archie Meekison has been forced to shelve his summer holiday plans.

However, it’s anything but a Greek tragedy for the Dundee United starlet.

Meekison, 20, was due to enjoy a richly-merited break with his family following a fine finale to the Premiership campaign.

However, a shock call-up to Scotland’s under-21 squad swiftly put paid that, with the classy playmaker instead turning his attention to clashes against Belgium (June 5) and Denmark (June 10).

And Meekison is adamant there was no dilemma when the call came from his country.

“I was going away with my family to Greece but it was an easy decision to make when I got the Scotland under-21 call-up,” he said.

“I didn’t even know I was on the radar because I have never been close to it.

“The head of operations at Dundee United (Ross Starke) kept asking me some weird questions in the final few weeks of the season. It was like my email address and my passport number.

“I thought it was for the European games coming up!

“He then called me and told me I had been called up for the under-21s and I couldn’t believe it. It has given me a good boost of confidence and I can’t wait to get going.”

Emulating Josh

Although a graduate of the Scottish FA’s performance school initiative, Meekison has never represented his country beyond schoolboy level.

He was in a fine Victory Shield squad alongside the likes of Josh Doig and Dundee rivals Finlay Robertson and Josh Mulligan.

“We had a good group of lads,” recalls Meekison. “Josh [Doig] then came in and did very well at Hibs, winning young player of the year in the first season.

“I know I thought: ‘If he can do it then why can’t I?’ Especially at a team like Dundee United who have a strong history of giving young players their chance.”

Pressure

Of his own form in the final weeks of the Premiership campaign, starring in United’s final four matches, Meekison added: “We always wanted the top six and once we got that, we took the reins off a bit and we could enjoy our football.

“I think that is where I flourished a bit more because I was in and there was less pressure.

“When you play games that matter it gives you confidence and makes it extra special.”