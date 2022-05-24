Archie Meekison: Why summer holiday cancellation is no Greek tragedy for Dundee United starlet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Archie Meekison: Why summer holiday cancellation is no Greek tragedy for Dundee United starlet

By Alan Temple
May 24 2022, 10.27pm
Archie Meekison in action at Parkhead
Archie Meekison in action at Parkhead

Archie Meekison has been forced to shelve his summer holiday plans.

However, it’s anything but a Greek tragedy for the Dundee United starlet.

Meekison, 20, was due to enjoy a richly-merited break with his family following a fine finale to the Premiership campaign.

However, a shock call-up to Scotland’s under-21 squad swiftly put paid that, with the classy playmaker instead turning his attention to clashes against Belgium (June 5) and Denmark (June 10).

And Meekison is adamant there was no dilemma when the call came from his country.

Scot Gemmill has spoken highly of Meekison
Scot Gemmill has spoken highly of Meekison

“I was going away with my family to Greece but it was an easy decision to make when I got the Scotland under-21 call-up,” he said.

“I didn’t even know I was on the radar because I have never been close to it.

“The head of operations at Dundee United (Ross Starke) kept asking me some weird questions in the final few weeks of the season. It was like my email address and my passport number.

“I thought it was for the European games coming up!

“He then called me and told me I had been called up for the under-21s and I couldn’t believe it. It has given me a good boost of confidence and I can’t wait to get going.”

Emulating Josh

Although a graduate of the Scottish FA’s performance school initiative, Meekison has never represented his country beyond schoolboy level.

Archie Meekison in action at Celtic Park
Archie Meekison in action at Celtic Park

He was in a fine Victory Shield squad alongside the likes of Josh Doig and Dundee rivals Finlay Robertson and Josh Mulligan. 

“We had a good group of lads,” recalls Meekison. “Josh [Doig] then came in and did very well at Hibs, winning young player of the year in the first season.

“I know I thought: ‘If he can do it then why can’t I?’ Especially at a team like Dundee United who have a strong history of giving young players their chance.”

Pressure

Of his own form in the final weeks of the Premiership campaign, starring in United’s final four matches, Meekison added: “We always wanted the top six and once we got that, we took the reins off a bit and we could enjoy our football.

“I think that is where I flourished a bit more because I was in and there was less pressure.

“When you play games that matter it gives you confidence and makes it extra special.”

