Tam Courts reveals quirky middle names as Dundee United boss admits Manchester United ‘waiting game’ over Dylan Levitt

Tam Courts has revealed that his full name is Thomas Garrity Judge Courts.

And the Dundee United boss has joked that the only people who previously knew that were the police.

The opening weeks of last season saw a peculiar debate regarding whether to refer to the new Tannadice gaffer as ‘Tam’, ‘Tom’ or ‘Thomas’.

However, in a wide-ranging interview with Terrors legend Sean Dillon and The Courier columnist Ally Heather, Courts conceded that his forename is the least of his concerns.

“Folk don’t realise, but my middle names are actually Garrity and Judge,” revealed Courts.

“I’m from a mining town in Fife, Lochgelly, and the only people who have ever got to know my middle names are when I got pulled over by the police!

“It’s Thomas Garrity Judge Courts and people question, ‘is it Tom or Tam?’

“I’m like: as long as you don’t know my middle names then you can call me what you want!”

Scrutiny

Courts used the 70-minute video to give supporters an insight into his personality.

That included reflecting on his post-match media duties, which are invariably calm, collected and, wherever possible, accentuate the positives.

It should be noted that Courts is not averse to delivering home truths directly to the players.

“It’s maybe something I need to get better at because ultimately the fans are paying their money,” continued Courts. “They might want to hear a certain soundbite or a certain opinion.

“That’s maybe something for me to reflect on. But I have always taken the decision that I want to be balanced, measured and controlled.

“I don’t want extreme highs and lows, and I want to protect the players in an environment where there is a lot of scrutiny.”

Dylan Levitt latest

Courts also fielded questions from fans, including being quizzed on his best signing for United.

“The one I’m really proud and pleased with was Dylan Levitt,” added Courts. “Purely on the basis that when you sign a loan player, you are always trying to understand their sense of belonging and attachment to the club.

“There was a lot of pressure on us, and Dylan, to make that loan move work. So, you reflect on that now, and the promises we made regarding how this loan move would help his career, and seeing him develop.

“Even to the extent where his mum and dad are travelling on the supporters’ buses. It gives you a lot of satisfaction.”

Asked whether United will be able to snap up Levitt for next season, Courts continued: “We’d love him to and we are having all the right conversations.

“Man United still have an option to take up. They need to decide whether they will do that.

“We are playing a bit of a waiting game. So, the feedback from us has been: he’s poor, rubbish and not fitting in!

“No, the reality is he’s been absolutely tremendous.”