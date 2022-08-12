Jack Ross predicts ‘benefits’ from AZ Alkmaar drubbing as Dundee United boss makes ‘pride’ demand pre-Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross predicts ‘benefits’ from AZ Alkmaar drubbing as Dundee United boss makes ‘pride’ demand pre-Hearts

By Alan Temple
August 12 2022, 10.24pm
Jack Ross believes Dundee United will learn from harsh European lesson
Jack Ross believes Dundee United will learn from harsh European lesson

Jack Ross can foresee ‘benefits’ from Dundee United’s drubbing against AZ Alkmaar.

The Tangerines were swept aside 7-0 by the classy Eredivisie outfit on Thursday – United’s heaviest ever standalone European defeat.

Vangelis Pavlidis and the magnificent Tijjani Reijnders both notched doubles, while Hakon Evjen, Dani de Wit and Mayckel Lahdo all rippled the net.

As good as AZ were, the Terrors were every bit as bad.

Nevertheless, Ross is hopeful that, once the dust settles and criticism has been absorbed, his players can treat the Holland horror show as a learning curve.

Dundee United boss Jack Ross attempts to rally his troops on the touchline

“In the fullness of time, there will be benefits to Thursday,” said Ross. “We saw first-hand what it’s like playing against top teams in Europe.

“Our players had a taste of what it’s like playing against some very good individuals and an experienced European team.

“The players will learn from it and hopefully it can help them achieve things for Dundee United and for themselves.

“Some young players got European experience and that will stand them in good stead.”

But Ross acknowledged: “Thursday wasn’t the kind of circumstances any player wants to be involved in on the pitch.”

Chastened Dundee United stars saluting supporters after Thursday’s crushing defeat

Ross now takes a bruised and chastened United to Hearts, where he previously worked as under-20s coach, seeking their first Premiership win of the season.

With another sold-out away following heading for Gorgie, suffice to say United owe the travelling Arabs a response.

“You learn more about players – and we learn more about each other – in challenging periods than you do when everything is going well,” continued Ross.

“We were low after Thursday night but we need to get ourselves back up again.

The supporters travelled to Holland in big numbers and they will go to Tynecastle in big numbers too.  We want a response for them – and also to restore pride. We lost a bit of that in Alkmaar.”

5 Dundee United talking points as dismal Tangerines suffer heaviest EVER European defeat – and equal Scottish record

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]