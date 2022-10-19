Dundee United youngster helps Scotland to 6-0 demolition of Malta By Alan Temple October 19 2022, 4.00pm 0 MacLeod on Scotland U17 duty. Image: SNS [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United forward Rory MacLeod shone for Scotland U17s as they swept aside Malta in Ta’ Qali. MacLeod, 16, was named in Brian McLaughlin’s starting line-up as the Tartan Teens kicked off their UEFA Qualifying Round campaign on Wednesday. And he was part of a handsome triumph. Hibs’ Rudi Allan-Molotnikov gave the visitors a half-time lead before Scotland went goal crazy after the interval. MacLeod is highly-rated by United chiefs. Image: SNS Jacob MacIntyre and Rory Wilson both bagged braces, while Bobby McLuckie also found the net, settling a one-sided affair as the Maltese kids were hit for six. MacLeod has already made three senior appearances for the Tangerines, even rattling the post in a 1-1 draw against Celtic last season. The precocious front-man became Dundee United's youngest ever player when he made his debut at the age of just 16 years and six days against Motherwell in February. 