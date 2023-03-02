PODCAST: Jim Spence-Mark Ogren phone call that sheds light on Dundee United owner’s mood amid Tannadice turmoil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has been sacked, Tony Asghar has left, Craig Levein was spoken to, Jim Goodwin was appointed and a consortium put down a marker that a bid to takeover the club is in the making.

This has been no normal week at Dundee United.

In the latest Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the many Tannadice hot topics.

Jim reveals some key points of a midweek conversation with owner Mark Ogren that sheds light on how he has been affected by his latest trip to Scotland and all that has gone with it.

And what chance has Goodwin got of saving United’s Premiership status?

There’s the possibility of a looming crisis at Dundee as well, with the midweek defeat to Partick Thistle throwing the Dark Blues’ promotion credentials into serious doubt.

It’s been a week of relative calm at McDiarmid Park.

Coping without Dan Phillips when St Johnstone face Hearts is their biggest issue.

