JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare – but Premiership dream now has real chance

The last thing the city of Dundee needs is both its teams in the Championship next season.

Some long-standing journalistic colleagues of mine in the West of Scotland have suggested that a Dundee v United play off would make a great TV viewing spectacle and, failing that, both sides being in the second tier would liven up that division.

They’re well wide of the mark in my view.

Not only is dropping a division a huge financial blow, next season promises to be a tougher league than this time around, with the prospect of an automatically promoted and rejuvenated Dunfermline, and very possibly Falkirk, both strengthening the second tier.

The good news though is that having been at both Tannadice and Dens in the last week, what I’ve seen gives me hope for the run-in for both Arabs and Dees.

United were robbed against St Mirren by an outrageous penalty decision for the visitors, which calls into question both the referee and those operating the VAR system, but that aside they showed enough for hope to spring eternal that they might still save themselves.

Dundee meantime gave a scintillating display of energy and commitment which made Dark Blues fans wonder why they can’t do that every week, and offered hope that promotion is still within their grasp.

Jim Gooodwin inherited a Dundee United squad seriously lacking in confidence but, although he’s yet to taste victory, the positive signals only grew last week.

United were well balanced and structured against St Mirren, with an economy of effort ensuring that there was thought and deliberation behind everything that was done.

Steven Fletcher scored a superlative goal and, if a decent free agent front man could at this very late stage be located (extremely doubtful), then, with a proper strike partner alongside him, United might yet discover an improved goal threat to boost their hopes.

The much-maligned Ryan Edwards gave an inspired skipper’s display with a dominant and committed afternoon’s work, clearing one net bound effort and generally rallying all around him in defence.

Meantime, Gary Bowyer’s decision to go with two up front in Dundee’s 3-1 win v Ayr United proved a sound one.

Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson offered twin targets for the midfield to supply, and their work rate and crafty link up play kept their visitors busy.

Luke McCowan was terrific in midfield, pitching in with the third goal, while Lyall Cameron’s creativity on the ball provided a constant problem for Lee Bullen’s team who, in fairness, played a very open game.

The Dens men also showed great resilience having conceded so quickly after going ahead.

After their opening goal-scorer Sweeney was left stranded as Akinyemi raced away from him to level, they kept their composure, and after an eexie-peexie first half, firmly dominated the second period.

It was huge result against very good championship opponents, because defeat would surely have ended any automatic promotion aspirations.

Dundee’s hopes of returning to the Premiership and United’s chances of staying there will go to the wire, but the grit and determination from both teams last week offers hope to fans of both clubs.