JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare – but Premiership dream now has real chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare – but Premiership dream now has real chance

Both Dundee teams are trending in the right direction, believes Jim Spence.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

The last thing the city of Dundee needs is both its teams in the Championship next season.

Some long-standing journalistic colleagues of mine in the West of Scotland have suggested that a Dundee v United play off would make a great TV viewing spectacle and, failing that, both sides being in the second tier would liven up that division.

They’re well wide of the mark in my view.

Not only is dropping a division a huge financial blow, next season promises to be a tougher league than this time around, with the prospect of an automatically promoted and rejuvenated Dunfermline, and very possibly Falkirk, both strengthening the second tier.

Dunfermline fans have enjoyed a winning season so far. Image: Craig Brown.

The good news though is that having been at both Tannadice and Dens in the last week, what I’ve seen gives me hope for the run-in for both Arabs and Dees.

United were robbed against St Mirren by an outrageous penalty decision for the visitors, which calls into question both the referee and those operating the VAR system, but that aside they showed enough for hope to spring eternal that they might still save themselves.

Dundee meantime gave a scintillating display of energy and commitment which made Dark Blues fans wonder why they can’t do that every week, and offered hope that promotion is still within their grasp.

Jim Gooodwin inherited a Dundee United squad seriously lacking in confidence but, although he’s yet to taste victory, the positive signals only grew last week.

United were well balanced and structured against St Mirren, with an economy of effort ensuring that there was thought and deliberation behind everything that was done.

Steven Fletcher scored a superlative goal and, if a decent free agent front man could at this very late stage be located (extremely doubtful), then, with a proper strike partner alongside him, United might yet discover an improved goal threat to boost their hopes.

The much-maligned Ryan Edwards gave an inspired skipper’s display with a dominant and committed afternoon’s work, clearing one net bound effort and generally rallying all around him in defence.

Meantime, Gary Bowyer’s decision to go with two up front in Dundee’s 3-1 win v Ayr United proved a sound one.

Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson offered twin targets for the midfield to supply, and their work rate and crafty link up play kept their visitors busy.

Luke McCowan was terrific in midfield, pitching in with the third goal, while Lyall Cameron’s creativity on the ball provided a constant problem for Lee Bullen’s team who, in fairness, played a very open game.

The Dens men also showed great resilience having conceded so quickly after going ahead.

After their opening goal-scorer Sweeney was left stranded as Akinyemi raced away from him to level, they kept their composure, and after an eexie-peexie first half, firmly dominated the second period.

It was huge result against very good championship opponents, because defeat would surely have ended any automatic promotion aspirations.

Dundee’s hopes of returning to the Premiership and United’s chances of staying there will go to the wire, but the grit and determination from both teams last week offers hope to fans of both clubs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock (12761535cb) Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson; 15th January 2022: Carrow Road, Norwich, Norforlk, England; Premier League football, Norwich versus Everton. Norwich City v Everton, Premier League Football match, Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, UK - 15 Jan 2022
Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to…
United fans in raptures at full-time.
Dundee United launch new season ticket deal - and fans face small price rise
3
Glenn Middleton: No risks will be taken with Dundee United star. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United have 'missed' star - but boss won't force fitness fightback
Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Jim Goodwin puts down solid foundations at Dundee United but was he appointed…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin wants to bring in a striker. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals desire for new striker as Dundee United boss talks basement battle…
Ryan Edwards has opened up in a wide-ranging interview with Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards discusses being dropped by Jim Goodwin, Twitter trolls and Dundee United…
2
Tangerine Club supporters heading off to the 1991 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.
The real reason Dundee United fans are nicknamed Arabs
3
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Loick Ayina (left), Ryan Edwards and Tony Watt have been at the centre of VAR controversies for Dundee United this season. Images: SNS
Dundee United VAR war: 5 controversies that have hit the Tangerines this season
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham is dejected after missing a chance as his side were held by St Mirren. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United 100% justified in VAR anger - Curtis Main could easily…

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented