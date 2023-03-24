Dundee wing wonders: ‘Sheer work-rate’, ‘quality’ and ‘a defender’s worst nightmare’ assessment for Luke McCowan, Luke Hannant and Paul McMullan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee wing wonders: ‘Sheer work-rate’, ‘quality’ and ‘a defender’s worst nightmare’ assessment for Luke McCowan, Luke Hannant and Paul McMullan

Dens Park boss Gary Bowyer runs the rule over Luke McCowan's Man of the Match performance against Ayr as well as revealing the reason for Paul McMullan dropping to the bench.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan finds the net to put Dundee 3-1 up against Ayr. Image: SNS.
Luke McCowan finds the net to put Dundee 3-1 up against Ayr. Image: SNS.

Dundee will benefit from a relaxed Luke McCowan says boss Gary Bowyer after the winger’s “best display of the season” against Ayr on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was deservedly awarded the Man of the Match at Dens Park after helping the Dark Blues to a crucial 3-1 victory over his old side.

An assist for Ryan Sweeney’s opening goal was added to by a late goal to secure all three points as Dundee cut the gap to leaders Queen’s Park to four points.

Like many at Dens Park since the turn of the year, McCowan hasn’t hit the heights he is capable of.

But Tuesday’s goal drew him level with Paul McMullan as Dundee’s second top league scorer this season with five.

‘Sheer work-rate’

And Bowyer is hoping that’s just the start of a late tear from his winger.

“I was delighted with Luke, I think Tuesday was his best display of the season,” the Dundee boss said.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“He was playing in his most natural position, he likes to cut inside. He can get down the line as well and has shown that.

“But I thought he was really good against Ayr. As well as the goal he put a right-footed shot over the bar in the second half, had a shot blocked in the first and another saved.

“And he took his goal well. I told him it was the best I’d seen him and now it’s up to him to build on it.

“His corner delivery for the opening goal was very good as well. As a team, that’s something that’s been inconsistent all season.”

He added: “A lot of Luke’s good stuff comes from sheer work-rate.

“And you need your wingers to work really hard when you play two strikers because their workload is high. You want them to get back in tight when you’ve not got the ball but also to push up and press the full-back.

Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan’s goal after he made it 3-1. Image: SNS.

“It’s a lot of work and both McCowan and Luke Hannant did that really well.

“Luke McCowan tries too hard sometimes. He needs to relax a little at times.

“We saw on Tuesday how he can perform when he is relaxed and plays with confidence.

“Now it’s about consistently showing how good a player he is.”

Luke Hannant

With McCowan playing off the right flank as a left-footer, Bowyer opted for Hannant as a right-footer on the left wing.

Since signing on loan from Colchester United at the end of the January transfer window, the 29-year-old is yet to convince at Dens Park in his seven appearances so far.

But Bowyer says there is more to come from Hannant.

Luke Hannant has started Dundee’s last four games. Image: SNS.

“Sometimes with January signings you are getting a player who hasn’t played much and it takes a bit of time,” he added.

“Luke also picked up an injury which set him back.

“He’ll get the benefit of these last two games now, he hadn’t played 90 minutes for a while.

“I know he’s got quality, I’ve seen it down south, so hopefully that will start to really show now.”

Paul McMullan

Hannant made way for Paul McMullan in the final 18 minutes of that victory over the Honest Men.

McMullan was outstanding for the Dark Blues in the first half of the season.

And Bowyer is hoping a little spell out of the starting XI might bring back that level of performance after a recent dip.

McMullan started on the bench on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.

“We now have competition in those areas as well,” Bowyer said of his wide attackers.

“We chose to give Paul McMullan a breather on Tuesday.

“He was on fire for us earlier in the season but recently he’s not had his best games.

“So we thought a wee breather might be good for him. He’s had a life-changing experience with the baby coming along.

“Now, he wants to be playing but over a long season every player needs a refresher.

“He’ll still have a big part to play – we all know an all-firing Paul McMullan is a defender’s worst nightmare.”

