Dundee loanee Luke Hannant on ignoring ‘noise’ around promotion bid as he reveals reason for Dens Park switch

Dundee loanee Luke Hannant says ignoring all the “noise” around the Championship title race will be key to any success at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues face a crucial match at Dens Park tonight as Ayr United visit with just one point separating the two sides.

However, a bigger gap exists above with Dundee trailing leaders Queen’s Park by seven points.

But attacking midfielder Hannant says they must focus only on securing three points against Ayr.

“We are quite good at keeping away from the noise and just trying to concentrate on our next game,” he said.

“The gaffer tells us not to focus on anyone else – to just look forward to the next match we have.

“I think if you look too far ahead that’s when you can put added pressure onto yourself.

“It is just about concentrating on the next game and that’s against Ayr.”

Hannant joined on loan from Colchester United after playing 29 times for the League Two side this season.

He impressed in victory over Cove Rangers but form of late for the Dark Blues has been poor with their most recent display against Partick Thistle disappointing.

The 29-year-old, though, promises there is more to come from him personally.

“I am still trying to get myself fully fit now,” he added.

“My last 90 minutes (before Saturday) was three months ago so I am just trying to get my fitness back.

“I have enjoyed it at Dundee and I want to get more goals and assists.

“That sharpness should come with fitness.

“The gaffer has put his trust in me to come in and try to impact games – hopefully I can continue to do that and get that sharpness back.

“It was great to get 90 minutes on Saturday.

“Down the road, my last near full game was January the 1st when we beat Swindon 1-0.

“The January window came and the gaffer brought in some new players and I don’t think I was in his plans.

“He was honest with me and so I said I wanted to go out and play football.

“Then the opportunity came to come up here and I just wanted to see what Scottish football is like and to have a change of environment – I have enjoyed it.”