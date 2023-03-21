Dundee loanee Luke Hannant on ignoring ‘noise’ around promotion bid as he reveals reason for Dens Park switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee loanee Luke Hannant on ignoring ‘noise’ around promotion bid as he reveals reason for Dens Park switch

By George Cran
March 21 2023, 7.30am
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee loanee Luke Hannant says ignoring all the “noise” around the Championship title race will be key to any success at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues face a crucial match at Dens Park tonight as Ayr United visit with just one point separating the two sides.

However, a bigger gap exists above with Dundee trailing leaders Queen’s Park by seven points.

But attacking midfielder Hannant says they must focus only on securing three points against Ayr.

Luke Hannant takes on Stuart Bannigan at Firhill. Image: SNS.

“We are quite good at keeping away from the noise and just trying to concentrate on our next game,” he said.

“The gaffer tells us not to focus on anyone else – to just look forward to the next match we have.

“I think if you look too far ahead that’s when you can put added pressure onto yourself.

“It is just about concentrating on the next game and that’s against Ayr.”

More to come

Hannant joined on loan from Colchester United after playing 29 times for the League Two side this season.

He impressed in victory over Cove Rangers but form of late for the Dark Blues has been poor with their most recent display against Partick Thistle disappointing.

The 29-year-old, though, promises there is more to come from him personally.

“I am still trying to get myself fully fit now,” he added.

“My last 90 minutes (before Saturday) was three months ago so I am just trying to get my fitness back.

Colchester’s Luke Hannant joined Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: Shutterstock

“I have enjoyed it at Dundee and I want to get more goals and assists.

“That sharpness should come with fitness.

“The gaffer has put his trust in me to come in and try to impact games – hopefully I can continue to do that and get that sharpness back.

“It was great to get 90 minutes on Saturday.

“Down the road, my last near full game was January the 1st when we beat Swindon 1-0.

“The January window came and the gaffer brought in some new players and I don’t think I was in his plans.

“He was honest with me and so I said I wanted to go out and play football.

“Then the opportunity came to come up here and I just wanted to see what Scottish football is like and to have a change of environment – I have enjoyed it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in the dugout at Firhill. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Gary Bowyer must keep fans onside - performance badly needed…
Dundee's Luke McCowan.
Dundee's Luke McCowan out to emulate Ayr raid as he admits Dee let themselves…
Zach Robinson on the ball
3 Dundee talking points as title hopes hang by a thread following Partick Thistle…
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Dundee should have had 'nailed-on' penalty fumes Gary Bowyer as he rues toothless display…
Josh Mulligan skips past Ross Docherty at Firhill. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Dee fall further behind leaders after…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer grimaces after his side were beaten by Partick Thistle at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee were 'unrecognisable' in last Partick Thistle clash says Gary Bowyer as he targets…
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
3
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
3
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
4
Missing fife teenager
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
5
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school
6
Tangerine Club supporters heading off to the 1991 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.
The real reason Dundee United fans are nicknamed Arabs
2
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
8
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
8
9
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from The Courier

Ryan Edwards has opened up in a wide-ranging interview with Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards discusses being dropped by Jim Goodwin, Twitter trolls and Dundee United…
Rosemary and Denis Matheson-Dear.
Son fulfils promise to stage exhibition of late mother's art in Dundee
Zak Rudden, Theo Bair, Connor McLennan and Jamie Murphy will all hope to replace Nicky Clark for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone analysis: The many and varied options to replace Nicky Clark in the…
The Cupar recycling centre reopening next week
Cupar recycling centre to reopen next week - but users will need to book
The defibrillator was stolen from outside the Attic Lounge. Image: Police Scotland
Life-saving defibrillator stolen from Dundee street
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in 'disbelief' as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
The Queen's Hotel, Dundee.
Tourist put on register after sex attack at Dundee hotel
The A9 near Pitlochry. Image: Google Street View
Warning of delays during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry
To go with story by Ross Gardiner. Aaron Hebner celebrates not being jailed Picture shows; Aaron Hebner. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Ross Gardiner/DCT Media Date; 17/03/2023
Fife cannabis dealer punches the air as he narrowly dodges prison
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; George Oliver. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/03/2023
Fife abuser forced child's head under bath water 'for 30 seconds'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented