Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone discover League Cup seedings ahead of group stage draw

Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone will be in pot one for tomorrow’s Viaplay Cup group stage draw.

The SPFL have announced their seedings for the League Cup which will kick off the 2023/24 season.

Mirroring last season, the 40 teams have been separated into five pots based on the final league results of the 22/23 season.

Sadly for Dundonians there will be no Dundee derby in this year’s group stage after both Dundee and United were put into pot one alongside Perth rivals St Johnstone.

The draw will take place at 1pm on Thursday with the eight group winners and three best runners up will join Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs in the round of 19 which takes place in mid-August.

Arbroath are in pot two after their eighth-place finish in the Championship last season alongside Raith Rovers.

League One champions Dunfermline will gear up for their return to the second tier as one of the pot three teams.

Also in pot three is Montrose while Kelty Hearts, East Fife and Forfar are in pot four.

And in pot five are Highland League champions Brechin City alongside Cowdenbeath, who accepted an invitation to take up the remaining space in the competition.

The tournament begins on the weekend of 15/16 of July with various further matchdays ranging from the July 18 to the July 30.

Full list of seedings

Pot 1

1 St Mirren

2 Motherwell

3 Livingston

4 St Johnstone

5 Kilmarnock

6 Ross County

7 Dundee United

8 Dundee

Pot 2

9 Ayr United

10 Queen’s Park

11 Partick Thistle

12 Greenock Morton

13 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

14 Raith Rovers

15 Arbroath

16 Hamilton Academical

Pot 3

17 Cove Rangers

18 Dunfermline Athletic

19 Falkirk

20 Airdrieonians

21 Alloa Athletic

22 Queen of the South

23 FC Edinburgh

24 Montrose

Pot 4

25 Kelty Hearts

26 Clyde

27 Peterhead

28 Stirling Albion

29 Dumbarton

30 Annan Athletic

31 East Fife

32 Forfar Athletic

Pot 5

33 Stenhousemuir

34 Stranraer

35 Bonnyrigg Rose

36 Elgin City

37 Albion Rovers

38 Brechin City

39 The Spartans

40 Cowdenbeath