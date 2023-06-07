Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone discover League Cup seedings ahead of group stage draw

Fans will find out on Thursday who their sides will face in the first round of the Viaplay Cup

By Andrew Duff
The Viaplay Cup.
The Viaplay Cup draw takes place on Thursday. Image: SNS

Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone will be in pot one for tomorrow’s Viaplay Cup group stage draw.

The SPFL have announced their seedings for the League Cup which will kick off the 2023/24 season.

Mirroring last season, the 40 teams have been separated into five pots based on the final league results of the 22/23 season.

Sadly for Dundonians there will be no Dundee derby in this year’s group stage after both Dundee and United were put into pot one alongside Perth rivals St Johnstone.

The draw will take place at 1pm on Thursday with the eight group winners and three best runners up will join Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs in the round of 19 which takes place in mid-August.

Celtic won the competition last season. Image: SNS.

Arbroath are in pot two after their eighth-place finish in the Championship last season alongside Raith Rovers.

League One champions Dunfermline will gear up for their return to the second tier as one of the pot three teams.

Also in pot three is Montrose while Kelty Hearts, East Fife and Forfar are in pot four.

And in pot five are Highland League champions Brechin City alongside Cowdenbeath, who accepted an invitation to take up the remaining space in the competition.

The tournament begins on the weekend of 15/16 of July with various further matchdays ranging from the July 18 to the July 30.

Full list of seedings

Pot 1
1 St Mirren
2 Motherwell
3 Livingston
4 St Johnstone
5 Kilmarnock
6 Ross County
7 Dundee United
8 Dundee

Pot 2
9 Ayr United
10 Queen’s Park
11 Partick Thistle
12 Greenock Morton
13 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
14 Raith Rovers
15 Arbroath
16 Hamilton Academical

Pot 3
17 Cove Rangers
18 Dunfermline Athletic
19 Falkirk
20 Airdrieonians
21 Alloa Athletic
22 Queen of the South
23 FC Edinburgh
24 Montrose

Pot 4
25 Kelty Hearts
26 Clyde
27 Peterhead
28 Stirling Albion
29 Dumbarton
30 Annan Athletic
31 East Fife
32 Forfar Athletic

Pot 5
33 Stenhousemuir
34 Stranraer
35 Bonnyrigg Rose
36 Elgin City
37 Albion Rovers
38 Brechin City
39 The Spartans
40 Cowdenbeath

More from Dundee United

Benzema, left, and Ian Cathro. Images: Shutterstock
Former Dundee United coach links up with Karim Benzema following Frenchman's £258 MILLION Saudi…
Dundee United and Dundee were training and playing on Gluctoza in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Did Forfar energy drink power Dundee United's greatest-ever team past their rivals?
Dunne was excellent for Goodwin at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin eyes Charles Dunne deal — but Dundee United face major hurdle
Lionel Messi and Dundee United's Aziz Behich clash during last-16 tie in Qatar. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United ace Aziz Behich to miss Lionel Messi reunion as Australia absentees are…
Derek McInnes will work alongside Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald next season.
Derek McInnes promotes former St Johnstone hero Paul Sheerin and adds an ex-Dundee United…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need backing to get out of the Championship again
Goodwin, right, has been impressed by Newman. Image: SNS
Jack Newman pens new Dundee United deal as Jim Goodwin salutes 'second to none'…
Dunne, McGeouch, Watkins and Shields - all of whom Goodwin has worked with. Image: SNS
8 players Jim Goodwin could target for Dundee United after Mark Ogren transfer tease
Tannadice in the sun. Image: SNS
Dundee United announce 'largest commercial deal in the club’s history' as new kit manufacturer…
Newman in action for the Tangerines. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper set for Tannadice stay as new contract is agreed

