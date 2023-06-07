Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone discover League Cup seedings ahead of group stage draw

Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone will be in pot one for tomorrow’s Viaplay Cup group stage draw.
The SPFL have announced their seedings for the League Cup which will kick off the 2023/24 season.
Mirroring last season, the 40 teams have been separated into five pots based on the final league results of the 22/23 season.
Sadly for Dundonians there will be no Dundee derby in this year’s group stage after both Dundee and United were put into pot one alongside Perth rivals St Johnstone.
The draw will take place at 1pm on Thursday with the eight group winners and three best runners up will join Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs in the round of 19 which takes place in mid-August.
Arbroath are in pot two after their eighth-place finish in the Championship last season alongside Raith Rovers.
League One champions Dunfermline will gear up for their return to the second tier as one of the pot three teams.
Also in pot three is Montrose while Kelty Hearts, East Fife and Forfar are in pot four.
And in pot five are Highland League champions Brechin City alongside Cowdenbeath, who accepted an invitation to take up the remaining space in the competition.
The tournament begins on the weekend of 15/16 of July with various further matchdays ranging from the July 18 to the July 30.
Full list of seedings
Pot 1
1 St Mirren
2 Motherwell
3 Livingston
4 St Johnstone
5 Kilmarnock
6 Ross County
7 Dundee United
8 Dundee
Pot 2
9 Ayr United
10 Queen’s Park
11 Partick Thistle
12 Greenock Morton
13 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
14 Raith Rovers
15 Arbroath
16 Hamilton Academical
Pot 3
17 Cove Rangers
18 Dunfermline Athletic
19 Falkirk
20 Airdrieonians
21 Alloa Athletic
22 Queen of the South
23 FC Edinburgh
24 Montrose
Pot 4
25 Kelty Hearts
26 Clyde
27 Peterhead
28 Stirling Albion
29 Dumbarton
30 Annan Athletic
31 East Fife
32 Forfar Athletic
Pot 5
33 Stenhousemuir
34 Stranraer
35 Bonnyrigg Rose
36 Elgin City
37 Albion Rovers
38 Brechin City
39 The Spartans
40 Cowdenbeath
