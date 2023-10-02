LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed they are ‘more than Moult’ with Queen’s Park rout – and sent message to rest of division

Dundee United are showing different ways to win – that’s the sign of a good team.

You need character to be able to do that.

Something Jim Goodwin was at pains to add to his squad over the summer and they are showing just that.

Already this season we’ve seen them steamroller teams, other times it’s been a last-gasp winner with 10 men.

Saturday showed that going behind doesn’t faze them either.

Queen’s Park scoring first could have upset some teams but this Tangerines outfit have something about them.

Could have scored more

To be fair, I’m not sure the scoreline really told the story of the game.

The Spiders could have scored more goals, they had the chances. But then so did United, it could easily have been more than four.

The most important thing to me, though, is they showed they can cope without their main striker.

Louis Moult was obviously missing through injury.

That’s something every United fan has been concerned about since the summer.

What will they do without him?

Well, winning 4-1 will do!

Pressure on Dundee United’s Watt to step into Moult’s shoes

Goals have been hard to come by for Tony Watt, the man expected to step into Moult’s shoes.

And there would have been pressure on his shoulders going into the game.

If the fans have big concerns over an area of the pitch like the No 9 position, then the players certainly will too.

Everyone knows the ability is there but the question was whether he could fill the goalscoring void.

Ready for some Sunday afternoon goals, Arabs ⚽️ 🧡 Let's start off with one that meant the world to @32Watto#UTDQPK | #cinchChamp | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/iNWveoZbIP — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 1, 2023

He did that and probably could have got more than the two goals he did score.

That’s a relief for many associated with United.

It eases the pressure on everybody, including Moult.

And further boosts the confidence of everyone at the club that they can cope with any player missing at any point.

It also sends a message to the rest of the league – United’s goalscoring doesn’t just rest on one man.

There are others chipping in too and it was good to see Kai Fotheringham on target once more.

United’s Slackness

The one thing I think Goodwin will be unhappy about was how slack United were at times.

Even scoring four goals at the other end won’t mask that for a manager and I think he’ll be a bit annoyed at that.

The goal they conceded was certainly sloppy and Queen’s Park could have hurt United further.

That’s something they’ll be looking to address before next week’s big clash with Raith Rovers.

It’s a big moment in the season – win and they can open up a gap at the top.

It certainly won’t be easy, Raith have shown themselves to be a really decent team this season.

They’ve got players that can hurt any team in this division and United will have to be wary.

But the prize on offer is a big one – it’s a chance for United to really take control of this title race.