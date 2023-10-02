LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed they are ‘more than Moult’ with Queen’s Park rout – and sent message to rest of division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed they are ‘more than Moult’ with Queen’s Park rout – and sent message to rest of division

The Tangerines ran out 4-1 winners over the Spiders at the weekend with striker Moult out injured.

Dundee United celebrate Tony Watt's second goal against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are showing different ways to win – that’s the sign of a good team.

You need character to be able to do that.

Something Jim Goodwin was at pains to add to his squad over the summer and they are showing just that.

Already this season we’ve seen them steamroller teams, other times it’s been a last-gasp winner with 10 men.

Saturday showed that going behind doesn’t faze them either.

Queen’s Park scoring first could have upset some teams but this Tangerines outfit have something about them.

Could have scored more

To be fair, I’m not sure the scoreline really told the story of the game.

The Spiders could have scored more goals, they had the chances. But then so did United, it could easily have been more than four.

The most important thing to me, though, is they showed they can cope without their main striker.

Louis Moult was obviously missing through injury.

That’s something every United fan has been concerned about since the summer.

What will they do without him?

Well, winning 4-1 will do!

Pressure on Dundee United’s Watt to step into Moult’s shoes

Goals have been hard to come by for Tony Watt, the man expected to step into Moult’s shoes.

And there would have been pressure on his shoulders going into the game.

If the fans have big concerns over an area of the pitch like the No 9 position, then the players certainly will too.

Everyone knows the ability is there but the question was whether he could fill the goalscoring void.

He did that and probably could have got more than the two goals he did score.

That’s a relief for many associated with United.

It eases the pressure on everybody, including Moult.

And further boosts the confidence of everyone at the club that they can cope with any player missing at any point.

It also sends a message to the rest of the league – United’s goalscoring doesn’t just rest on one man.

There are others chipping in too and it was good to see Kai Fotheringham on target once more.

United’s Slackness

The one thing I think Goodwin will be unhappy about was how slack United were at times.

Even scoring four goals at the other end won’t mask that for a manager and I think he’ll be a bit annoyed at that.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and forward Tony Watt
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin hails goalscorer Tony Watt. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

The goal they conceded was certainly sloppy and Queen’s Park could have hurt United further.

That’s something they’ll be looking to address before next week’s big clash with Raith Rovers.

It’s a big moment in the season – win and they can open up a gap at the top.

It certainly won’t be easy, Raith have shown themselves to be a really decent team this season.

They’ve got players that can hurt any team in this division and United will have to be wary.

But the prize on offer is a big one – it’s a chance for United to really take control of this title race.

