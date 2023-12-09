Dundee United Dundee United’s youngest EVER senior starter joins Brechin City on loan Craig Moore will spend the next five weeks at Glebe Park By Alan Temple December 9 2023, 11.00am Share Dundee United’s youngest EVER senior starter joins Brechin City on loan Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4835913/dundee-united-craig-moore-brechin-city-loan/ Copy Link 0 comment Craig Moore in action against Rangers. Image: SNS Dundee United prospect Craig Moore has joined Brechin City on a short-term loan deal. Moore, 18, hit the headlines in December 2021 when he became the youngest EVER Tangerines player to start a senior match for the club – lining up against Rangers aged just 16 years and 88 days. He usurped John Souttar by 11 days. Rory MacLeod has since moved into second spot when he was selected to face Celtic in May 22, aged 16 years and 98 days. Dundee United starlet Craig Moore showed no fear at Ibrox. Image: SNS However, Moore – a highly-rated Scotland U17 international – has endured some maddening injury issues and that impressive outing at Ibrox remains his sole appearance. And he has now been farmed out to Glebe Park until January 15, subject to Scottish FA approval, in a bid to get some vital minutes under his belt. Moore becomes Gavin Price’s first signing since replacing Andy Kirk as Brechin boss. Price told Brechin’s official website: “With the squad as tight as it is, we are delighted to get a player of Craig’s quality in the door.”
