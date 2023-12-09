Dundee United’s youngest EVER senior starter joins Brechin City on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United’s youngest EVER senior starter joins Brechin City on loan

Craig Moore will spend the next five weeks at Glebe Park

By Alan Temple
Dundee United kid Craig Moore in action against Rangers
Craig Moore in action against Rangers. Image: SNS

Dundee United prospect Craig Moore has joined Brechin City on a short-term loan deal.

Moore, 18, hit the headlines in December 2021 when he became the youngest EVER Tangerines player to start a senior match for the club – lining up against Rangers aged just 16 years and 88 days.

He usurped John Souttar by 11 days.

Rory MacLeod has since moved into second spot when he was selected to face Celtic in May 22, aged 16 years and 98 days.

Dundee United starlet Craig Moore has signed a new deal.
Dundee United starlet Craig Moore showed no fear at Ibrox. Image: SNS

However, Moore – a highly-rated Scotland U17 international – has endured some maddening injury issues and that impressive outing at Ibrox remains his sole appearance.

And he has now been farmed out to Glebe Park until January 15, subject to Scottish FA approval, in a bid to get some vital minutes under his belt.

Moore becomes Gavin Price’s first signing since replacing Andy Kirk as Brechin boss.

Price told Brechin’s official website: “With the squad as tight as it is, we are delighted to get a player of Craig’s quality in the door.”

