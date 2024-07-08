Dundee United and Dundee placed on B team collision course following SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United and Dundee placed on B team collision course following SPFL Trust Trophy draw

The full draw took place on Monday afternoon.

By Alan Temple
The SPFL Trust Trophy
The prize: The SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS

Dundee and Dundee United’s B teams could face each other in the SPFL Trust Trophy following Monday’s afternoon’s draw at Hampden Park.

United’s second string face a testing trip to Highland League champions Buckie Thistle in the first round, while their Dee counterparts host Formartine United.

However, if both Tayside rivals emerged unscathed, they have been drawn to face each other in the second round, with the Tangerines at home.

Other first round showdowns involving clubs from Courier Country include St Johnstone B hosting Brechin City, and Cowdenbeath welcoming Kilmarnock B to Central Park.

East Fife (to face either face either St Johnstone B or Brechin City) and Forfar Athletic (to face either Fraserburgh or Hearts B) enter at the second round stage.

The full list of first round ties, which will be played in the midweek of July 30/31, can be found here,

All second round ties, to be played during the midweek of August 13/14, can be found here.

