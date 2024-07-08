Dundee United and Dundee placed on B team collision course following SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Dundee and Dundee United’s B teams could face each other in the SPFL Trust Trophy following Monday’s afternoon’s draw at Hampden Park.

United’s second string face a testing trip to Highland League champions Buckie Thistle in the first round, while their Dee counterparts host Formartine United.

However, if both Tayside rivals emerged unscathed, they have been drawn to face each other in the second round, with the Tangerines at home.

Draw results for the First Round of the 24/25 @SPFLTrust Trophy 🏆 Watch the Second Round draw on SPFL YouTube 👉 https://t.co/QdKp1dRTkV pic.twitter.com/r8Wk0pToxJ — SPFL (@spfl) July 8, 2024

Other first round showdowns involving clubs from Courier Country include St Johnstone B hosting Brechin City, and Cowdenbeath welcoming Kilmarnock B to Central Park.

East Fife (to face either face either St Johnstone B or Brechin City) and Forfar Athletic (to face either Fraserburgh or Hearts B) enter at the second round stage.

The full list of first round ties, which will be played in the midweek of July 30/31, can be found here,

All second round ties, to be played during the midweek of August 13/14, can be found here.