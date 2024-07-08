Hot desk space with your own 20 foot shipping container on offer at Dundee business park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hot desk space with your own 20 foot shipping container on offer at Dundee business park

Dundee firm Calsum, which is run by the owner of Caltech Lifts, is offering a "unique" office opportunity.

By Paul Malik
Andrew Renwick, Managing Director of Caltech Lifts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Andrew Renwick, Managing Director of Caltech Lifts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Post pandemic, the question of office space and what to do with it has puzzled businesses far and wide.

Now Dundee’s Calsum is offering a unique solution — a hot desk with your very own 20 foot shipping container.

Calsum Property is run by Andrew Renwick, who is also a director Caltech, which recently moved its HQ to Affinity House as part of a £1 million deal earlier this year.

For £250 per month, a business can rent an office space, with access to the business park gym, parking and facilities, as well as the 20ft by 8ft solid steel storage unit which sits in the goods yard.

Shipping container space at business park

Director Andrew said the arrangement would principally suit fledgling companies and start-ups looking to get going in the local area.

Affinity House is a two-storey 2,000 square-metre workspace with two warehouses totalling 666 square-metres, a store, a 40-space car park with seven EV charging points and a 0.4-acre service yard with a 5kW wind turbine.

Two of the dedicated desks available. Image:  Alan S. Morrison / ASM Media Date

The container will be monitored around the clock, Andrew added, and is accessible at all times.

The 20ft by 8ft steel shipping storage containers available as part of the office space offer. Image: Alan S. Morrison / ASM Media Date

“We put the offer together as nobody else in Dundee seems to be offering this package — which would be great for small new start-ups who may have one member of staff but also need some storage for equipment,” he said.

“The 20ft by 8ft steel container is ideal for them.

“Once their business has grown and needs more dedicated space, we have a wide range of office units they could move into as well as more business storage options.

“This offer is open until all the available fixed desks or containers are gone. Anyone interested, should email reception@affinitybusinesscentre.co.uk or call 01382 250150.”

Caltech’s plans after move

Andrew and Fraser Renwick operate Caltech Lifts, which was set up by their father in 1978.

Caltech maintains 1,500 lifts in the UK, completes installation projects and also sells stairlifts.

Affinity House, Dundee.
Affinity House, Dundee. Image: Alan S. Morrison / ASM Media

In March this year they purchased the building owned by the now-defunct McGill, from former owner Graeme Carling.

Fully let, the centre is projected to yield tenant rental income of £372,000 a year, which could increase to £420,000 annually should all of the storage containers be let.

Currently, companies in subsea engineering, homecare, legal and communications industries call Affinity House home.

Caltech Lifts has 30 staff and posted sales of £4.2m in 2022-23.

Mr Renwick hopes to grow this to £6m revenue by 2026.

