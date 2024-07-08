Hot desk space with your own 20 foot shipping container on offer at Dundee business park

Post pandemic, the question of office space and what to do with it has puzzled businesses far and wide.

Now Dundee’s Calsum is offering a unique solution — a hot desk with your very own 20 foot shipping container.

Calsum Property is run by Andrew Renwick, who is also a director Caltech, which recently moved its HQ to Affinity House as part of a £1 million deal earlier this year.

For £250 per month, a business can rent an office space, with access to the business park gym, parking and facilities, as well as the 20ft by 8ft solid steel storage unit which sits in the goods yard.

Shipping container space at business park

Director Andrew said the arrangement would principally suit fledgling companies and start-ups looking to get going in the local area.

Affinity House is a two-storey 2,000 square-metre workspace with two warehouses totalling 666 square-metres, a store, a 40-space car park with seven EV charging points and a 0.4-acre service yard with a 5kW wind turbine.

The container will be monitored around the clock, Andrew added, and is accessible at all times.

“We put the offer together as nobody else in Dundee seems to be offering this package — which would be great for small new start-ups who may have one member of staff but also need some storage for equipment,” he said.

“The 20ft by 8ft steel container is ideal for them.

“Once their business has grown and needs more dedicated space, we have a wide range of office units they could move into as well as more business storage options.

“This offer is open until all the available fixed desks or containers are gone. Anyone interested, should email reception@affinitybusinesscentre.co.uk or call 01382 250150.”

Caltech’s plans after move

Andrew and Fraser Renwick operate Caltech Lifts, which was set up by their father in 1978.

Caltech maintains 1,500 lifts in the UK, completes installation projects and also sells stairlifts.

In March this year they purchased the building owned by the now-defunct McGill, from former owner Graeme Carling.

Fully let, the centre is projected to yield tenant rental income of £372,000 a year, which could increase to £420,000 annually should all of the storage containers be let.

Currently, companies in subsea engineering, homecare, legal and communications industries call Affinity House home.

Caltech Lifts has 30 staff and posted sales of £4.2m in 2022-23.

Mr Renwick hopes to grow this to £6m revenue by 2026.