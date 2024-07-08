Fife Woman, 54, charged after car crashes through barriers in Cowdenbeath Police and firefighters rushed to the scene. By Neil Henderson July 8 2024, 4:06pm July 8 2024, 4:06pm Share Woman, 54, charged after car crashes through barriers in Cowdenbeath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5034427/cowdenbeath-old-perth-road-crash/ Copy Link The car crashed through barriers on Old Perth Road in Cowdenbeath. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL services A 54-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a car crashed into safety barriers in Cowdenbeath. Police and firefighters were alerted at around 10.20pm on Sunday. It followed reports that a car had crashed into safety barriers on the B917 Old Perth Road near the junction with Cuddyhouse Road. Images of the scene posted on social media showed the vehicle had lost a wheel in the crash. A detached wheel from the car and the damaged barriers. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services The road was blocked for a time as emergency services continued at the scene. Police later arrested and charged a 54-year-old woman in connection with the incident. It’s thought nobody was injured in the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.20pm on Sunday, police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on Old Perth Road in Cowdenbeath. “Emergency services attended and a 54-year-old woman was arrested and charged with road traffic offences. “She is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”