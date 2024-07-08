Woman, 54, charged after car crashes through barriers in Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 54, charged after car crashes through barriers in Cowdenbeath

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene.

By Neil Henderson
The car crashed through barriers on Old Perth Road in Cowdenbeath.
The car crashed through barriers on Old Perth Road in Cowdenbeath. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL services

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a car crashed into safety barriers in Cowdenbeath.

Police and firefighters were alerted at around 10.20pm on Sunday.

It followed reports that a car had crashed into safety barriers on the B917 Old Perth Road near the junction with Cuddyhouse Road.

Images of the scene posted on social media showed the vehicle had lost a wheel in the crash.

A detached wheel from the car and the damaged barriers.
A detached wheel from the car and the damaged barriers. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services

The road was blocked for a time as emergency services continued at the scene.

Police later arrested and charged a 54-year-old woman in connection with the incident.

It’s thought nobody was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.20pm on Sunday, police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on Old Perth Road in Cowdenbeath.

“Emergency services attended and a 54-year-old woman was arrested and charged with road traffic offences.

“She is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”

