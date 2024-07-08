Woman, 54, charged after car crashes through barriers in Cowdenbeath

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a car crashed into safety barriers in Cowdenbeath.

Police and firefighters were alerted at around 10.20pm on Sunday.

It followed reports that a car had crashed into safety barriers on the B917 Old Perth Road near the junction with Cuddyhouse Road.

Images of the scene posted on social media showed the vehicle had lost a wheel in the crash.

The road was blocked for a time as emergency services continued at the scene.

Police later arrested and charged a 54-year-old woman in connection with the incident.

It’s thought nobody was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.20pm on Sunday, police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on Old Perth Road in Cowdenbeath.

“Emergency services attended and a 54-year-old woman was arrested and charged with road traffic offences.

“She is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”