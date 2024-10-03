Could Inverness administration threat effect Jack Newman loan amid Dundee United break clause?

Jim Goodwin could reevaluate Jack Newman’s loan with Inverness Caledonian Thistle in January amid the Caley Jags’ financial crisis and the Dundee United youngster losing his starting spot.

However, the United boss remains adamant he IS content with how the spell is progressing.

Newman, named in the Scotland U/21 squad this week, joined the Highlanders in July on a season-long loan and lined up in six successive fixtures as he sought to gain first-team experience.

However, an untimely knee injury saw him drop out of the side and his replacement, Musa Dibaga, has kept four clean sheets in seven appearances – including a splendid penalty stop in last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Stenhousemuir.

Allied with the looming threat of administration – something that could create a vastly different atmosphere and context than the one the Tangerines expected for their young stopper – Goodwin will keep an eye on the situation.

“There have been a lot of rumours about Inverness, in terms of what is happening behind the scenes and possible investment and things like that,” said Goodwin.

“We’re not overly concerned by the situation. There is a clause in the contract for January so that, if things don’t transpire as we would like, then we could look for another option.

“But for the moment we are pleased with how things are going up there (for Newman).

“Jack went up there as their number one and played a number of games in the early part of the season but unfortunately, he picked up a little knee injury which put him out for a couple of weeks.

“The other goalkeeper went back in, and they’ve picked up a couple of results. That’s just the nature of the beast and Jack now needs to fight his way back into the team.”

Enforced changes

Meanwhile, closer to home, Goodwin has hinted at “one or two” alterations to the United side for their trip to St Mirren on Saturday as the Terrors nurse their walking wounded.

“We still have a few with knocks and niggles so we’ll just have to wait and see what the starting 11 looks like on Saturday,” said Goodwin.

“The pitch down at Kilmarnock never helps and you are always concerned about what sort of reaction players will have to it. Unfortunately, we’ve had a few lads a bit sore after it.

“I won’t give too much away in terms of team news and personnel but there may be one or two enforced changes.”