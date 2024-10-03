Could Inverness administration threat effect Jack Newman loan amid Dundee United break clause?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Could Inverness administration threat effect Jack Newman loan amid Dundee United break clause?

Jim Goodwin remains happy with the situation but will keep an eye on Newman's progress.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United kid Jack Newman in action for Inverness
Jack Newman in action for Inverness. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin could reevaluate Jack Newman’s loan with Inverness Caledonian Thistle in January amid the Caley Jags’ financial crisis and the Dundee United youngster losing his starting spot.

However, the United boss remains adamant he IS content with how the spell is progressing.

Newman, named in the Scotland U/21 squad this week, joined the Highlanders in July on a season-long loan and lined up in six successive fixtures as he sought to gain first-team experience.

However, an untimely knee injury saw him drop out of the side and his replacement, Musa Dibaga, has kept four clean sheets in seven appearances – including a splendid penalty stop in last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Stenhousemuir.

Allied with the looming threat of administration – something that could create a vastly different atmosphere and context than the one the Tangerines expected for their young stopper – Goodwin will keep an eye on the situation.

Jack Newman will be back on Scotland U/21 duty next week
Newman will be back on Scotland U/21 duty next week. Image: SNS

“There have been a lot of rumours about Inverness, in terms of what is happening behind the scenes and possible investment and things like that,” said Goodwin.

“We’re not overly concerned by the situation. There is a clause in the contract for January so that, if things don’t transpire as we would like, then we could look for another option.

“But for the moment we are pleased with how things are going up there (for Newman).

Jack went up there as their number one and played a number of games in the early part of the season but unfortunately, he picked up a little knee injury which put him out for a couple of weeks.

“The other goalkeeper went back in, and they’ve picked up a couple of results. That’s just the nature of the beast and Jack now needs to fight his way back into the team.”

Enforced changes

Meanwhile, closer to home, Goodwin has hinted at “one or two” alterations to the United side for their trip to St Mirren on Saturday as the Terrors nurse their walking wounded.

'As low as I've felt': Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

We still have a few with knocks and niggles so we’ll just have to wait and see what the starting 11 looks like on Saturday,” said Goodwin.

“The pitch down at Kilmarnock never helps and you are always concerned about what sort of reaction players will have to it. Unfortunately, we’ve had a few lads a bit sore after it.

“I won’t give too much away in terms of team news and personnel but there may be one or two enforced changes.”

More from Dundee United

Paul Dixon in action for Dundee United.
Paul Dixon opens up on therapy sessions after feeling 'lost' as ex-Dundee United star…
Dundee United's Louis Moult in disbelief after being booked against Killie
Jim Goodwin on Louis Moult gesture that spoke volumes about Dundee United striker's attitude
Josh Mulligan takes on Spain at Tynecastle for Scotland U/21s. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
5 Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone stars get Scotland U/21 call as Tayside…
Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
Dundee United suffer Kristijan Trapanovski injury blow as Jim Goodwin opens up on 'very…
Scott Allison settles into his new surroundings at Dundee United
Dundee United confirm former Partick Thistle youth chief as new academy director
Miller Thomson, left, takes the acclaim of Dundee United supporters.
Dundee United starlet Miller Thomson reveals Jim Goodwin instructions that saw him stake claim…
Dundee United's Luca Stephenson skips past Kilmarnock's Matty Kennedy at Rugby Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee United boss hails 'man enough' Luca Stephenson's dream response to Premier Sports Cup…
Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
LEE WILKIE: Gutsy Ross Graham summed up Dundee United spirit at Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock's Fraser Murray (L) fouls Dundee United's Luca Stephenson, resulting in a penalty for the Tangerines at Rugby Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher backs BOTH big decisions in Dundee United's favour at…
Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
Why thrilling Dundee United finale was 'bittersweet' for penalty hero Ross Graham

Conversation