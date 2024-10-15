Dundee United respond to reduced Aberdeen ticket allocation claim amid ‘increased tensions’ warning

Dundee United have confirmed that their ticket allocation for this month’s mouth-watering showdown against Aberdeen “remains unchanged” from their prior visit to Pittodrie.

Away briefs for the televised clash – Jim Goodwin’s first return to the Granite City as a manager since being sacked by the club in 2023 – went on sale on Monday morning. They were snapped up within an hour.

Subsequently, it was suggested on social media that United had been given around 1,000 fewer tickets for the fixture, most notably circulated by Terrors’ fan group, the Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF).

United have described that claim as “inaccurate” and warned that such posts could “cause increased tensions”.

DUSF have since apologised and posted a correction.

Inaccurate social media posts

A United statement, posted on X, stated:

A United statement, posted on X, stated: “Following some inaccurate social media posts last night, we want to clarify that our ticket allocation for Pittodrie remains unchanged from previous seasons.

“We have been in dialogue with Aberdeen FC and Police Scotland and agree that such posts have the potential to cause increased tensions and wish to ensure fans that our allocation has not been reduced for this fixture.”

Fan group apology

DUSF wrote: “It appears we got incorrect information regarding Pittodrie tickets as apparently we received around the same as last time. Our apologies.

“A great effort in Arabs snapping up the tickets, and we are sure to have a noisy support backing the team.”