Dundee United respond to reduced Aberdeen ticket allocation claim amid ‘increased tensions’ warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United respond to reduced Aberdeen ticket allocation claim amid ‘increased tensions’ warning

United will have a fine following in the Granite City.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United fans at Pittodrie.
Dundee United fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Dundee United have confirmed that their ticket allocation for this month’s mouth-watering showdown against Aberdeen “remains unchanged” from their prior visit to Pittodrie.

Away briefs for the televised clash – Jim Goodwin’s first return to the Granite City as a manager since being sacked by the club in 2023 – went on sale on Monday morning. They were snapped up within an hour.

Subsequently, it was suggested on social media that United had been given around 1,000 fewer tickets for the fixture, most notably circulated by Terrors’ fan group, the Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF).

United have described that claim as “inaccurate” and warned that such posts could “cause increased tensions”.

DUSF have since apologised and posted a correction.

Inaccurate social media posts

A United statement, posted on X, stated: “Following some inaccurate social media posts last night, we want to clarify that our ticket allocation for Pittodrie remains unchanged from previous seasons.

“We have been in dialogue with Aberdeen FC and Police Scotland and agree that such posts have the potential to cause increased tensions and wish to ensure fans that our allocation has not been reduced for this fixture.”

Fan group apology

DUSF wrote: “It appears we got incorrect information regarding Pittodrie tickets as apparently we received around the same as last time. Our apologies.

“A great effort in Arabs snapping up the tickets, and we are sure to have a noisy support backing the team.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United kids get to work
How do Dundee United keep their best youth talents as English suitors circle?
Ross Graham
LEE WILKIE: Ross Graham injury is a massive blow for Dundee United - how…
Down to work: Scott Allison casts a watchful eye at Foundation Park.
Meet Scott Allison: Dundee United youth chief endured hurricane after swapping Firhill for Florida…
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media
Jim Goodwin lays out timeline for Dundee United stars' contract talks as Tannadice gaffer…
Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson
Inside Liverpool's loan love affair with Scotland as Dundee United ace reveals deal MONTHS…
Ross Graham has been in superb form for the Tangerine
Ross Graham fitness blow for Dundee United as injury timeline revealed
Ross Docherty salutes the Dundee United fans
Ross Docherty names his 'pick' of Dundee United's summer signings
Dundee United players gather around a hoarding and the trophy to celebrate their promotion at Tannadice
Where are Dundee United's 11 departed Championship winners now?
In-form: Dundee United's flying wingback Will Ferry
Will Ferry's Ireland dream assessed as Dundee United boss makes Richard Odada prediction
Scott Allan in action for Dundee United as a youngster and Dundee, later in his career. Images: SNS
6 Dundee and United heroes feature as Scott Allan quizzed on most talented team-mates

Conversation