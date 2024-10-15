‘Brass-necked’ Stirling councillor’s bullying ban lifted early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Brass-necked’ Stirling councillor’s bullying ban lifted early

Laughter and a cry of 'shameless' from opposition councillors was heard in the council chamber.

By Alex Watson
Councillor Danny Gibson was described by a fellow councillor has having a 'brass neck'. Image: Google Street View/Stirling Council/DC Thomson
Councillor Danny Gibson was described by a fellow councillor has having a 'brass neck'. Image: Google Street View/Stirling Council/DC Thomson

A Stirling councillor previously suspended for bullying has had his final punishment rescinded early.

A majority of councillors voted to remove Labour’s Danny Gibson’s ban from taking on external appointments during the lifetime of the current council.

In June 2023, councillor Gibson was found to have breached the councillors’ code of conduct for behaving disrespectfully towards council officers and for having bullied a senior council officer between 2018 and 2019, while deputy council leader.

The Stirling North councillor was then suspended completely for five months and banned from representing Stirling Council on any outside bodies for the duration of the current council.

Councillor Danny Gibson defends himself during the October 10 meeting. Image: Stirling Council

When introducing the motion to end this ban early, Labour councillor and council leader Margaret Brisley said: “It’s coming up 18 months now, so I think it’s time for that to happen.”

In response, laughter and a comment of “shameless” could be heard in the council chamber.

All Labour and Conservative councillors present at the October 10 meeting voted in support of rescinding Councillor Gibson’s ban. All SNP members and independent councillor Alasdair MacPherson voted against.

The result was 11 votes in favour and seven against.

‘Disrespectful motion to this council’

Ahead of the vote, Councillor Gerry McLaughlan of the SNP argued that since the council as a whole had decided to prohibit Councillor Gibson from external appointments “for the duration of council”, the agreed timeframe should be upheld.

Councillor McLaughlan said: “To be fair to our Tory colleagues, that is the one time, definitely, when they came on board and backed the moral case behind that.

“They understood that it wasn’t viable, unfortunately, for Danny – a convicted bully in the eyes of the Standards Commission – to represent this council on external bodies.

“We discussed that at a special council meeting, and as councillors, we agreed it sent the wrong message to everybody. Our staff. Because remember what he was convicted of – it was bullying staff.

“People talk about disrespect all the time – this is a disrespectful motion to this council.

“It was a ban for the lifetime of the council. Eighteen months isn’t the lifetime of the council. You don’t get off for good behaviour.”

Bully councillor says ‘it’s time to move on’

Defending himself, Mr Gibson brought up Mr MacPherson’s 2014 council suspension, which was given for aggressive behaviour towards members of the public.

“One heck of a glass house, as usual, that Councillor MacPherson throws stones from,” said Mr Gibson.

“Or, frankly, anyone in the SNP. Because when it came time after that, it was time to move on.

“You can keep obsessing with the politically-motivated vendettas to your hearts’ content. It’s done. It is time to move on.”

Councillor Alasdair MacPherson was also suspended from Stirling Council in 2014

In response, Mr MacPherson, who was an SNP councillor at the time of his suspension, clarified that he resigned from all committees after his council ban.

Addressing councillors Gibson and Brisley by name, he said: “I served my time. I did not have the audacity to put my name forward to any committees or anything at that time because I thought I had to learn my lesson.

“So, I’ll take no lectures from any of you two, that’s all I’m going to say.”

‘You’ve got to admire Councillor Gibson for his brass neck’

Councillor McLaughlan added: “You’ve got to admire Councillor Gibson for his brass neck.

“It’s Councillor Gibson who’s opening this back up again. This was the settled will of this council.”

Danny Gibson, pictured here in 2014, has been a councillor in Stirling since 2012

Earlier this month, SNP councillors called for a special meeting with the aim of removing Councillor Gibson as convenor of Stirling Council’s Children and Young People Committee.

However, their arguments were dismissed as “mischief making” by Councillor Brisley, who defeated the motion thanks to an amendment.

In the same meeting, Councillor Gibson’s recent appointment as chair of a short-life working group looking into violence, aggression and bullying in schools was described as a “sick joke” by opposition councillors.

