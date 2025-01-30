Allan Campbell to Dundee United transfer latest as one Tannadice midfielder attracts interest across globe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Allan Campbell to Dundee United transfer latest as one Tannadice midfielder attracts interest across globe

There are a few live issues as the January transfer window deadline approaches.

By Alan Temple
Allan Campbell would bring energy and endeavour to the Dundee United midfield
Campbell would bring energy and endeavour to the Dundee United midfield. Image: SNS

Dundee United are pursuing an ambitious swoop for Scotland international Allan Campbell.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at EFL League One side Charlton Athletic from Luton Town but has found first team opportunities at a premium, starting just nine games this season.

And former Motherwell hero Campbell is understood to be desperate to get regular action – and would be open to a return north of the border with the Tangerines.

Meanwhile, Charlton would be willing to annul the player’s loan to pursue their own January targets, freeing up the combative midfielder to move elsewhere.

Allan Campbell, pictured, has been capped once for Scotland
Campbell, pictured, has been capped once for Scotland. Image: SNS

Courier Sport understands advanced talks between all parties will take place on Thursday. A loan deal is the most likely outcome, but a permanent switch has not been ruled out as United owner Mark Ogren backs boss Jim Goodwin this month.

United have already added Ruari Paton and Lewis Fiorini to their ranks during the January transfer window.

Could there be outgoings?

In the other direction, Kenya international Richard Odada is a target for a host of sides at home and abroad.

Odada, 24, has seen his chances to impress limited since arriving on a two-year contract last summer and was recently hauled off after 39 minutes in a 1-0 defeat against Hearts.

Former Philadelphia Union and Aalborg man Odada has grown frustrated by the lack of regular opportunities and could be available, most likely on loan, this month.

Kenya international Odada is contracted to United until the summer of 2026
Kenya international Odada is contracted to United until the summer of 2026. Image: SNS

Courier Sport can reveal that United have fielded enquiries from one Major League Soccer side, as well as clubs in Belgium, Romania and elsewhere in Scotland.

And United are yet to receive any official approach from Derry City for Kevin Holt, understood to be valued in the region of £100,000, after registering an informal interest at the start of this month.

However, the League of Ireland’s transfer window does not close until midnight on February 22 and the big-spending Candystripes are yet to sign another centre-half.

Conversation