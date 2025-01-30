Allan Campbell to Dundee United transfer latest as one Tannadice midfielder attracts interest across globe

Dundee United are pursuing an ambitious swoop for Scotland international Allan Campbell.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at EFL League One side Charlton Athletic from Luton Town but has found first team opportunities at a premium, starting just nine games this season.

And former Motherwell hero Campbell is understood to be desperate to get regular action – and would be open to a return north of the border with the Tangerines.

Meanwhile, Charlton would be willing to annul the player’s loan to pursue their own January targets, freeing up the combative midfielder to move elsewhere.

Courier Sport understands advanced talks between all parties will take place on Thursday. A loan deal is the most likely outcome, but a permanent switch has not been ruled out as United owner Mark Ogren backs boss Jim Goodwin this month.

United have already added Ruari Paton and Lewis Fiorini to their ranks during the January transfer window.

Could there be outgoings?

In the other direction, Kenya international Richard Odada is a target for a host of sides at home and abroad.

Odada, 24, has seen his chances to impress limited since arriving on a two-year contract last summer and was recently hauled off after 39 minutes in a 1-0 defeat against Hearts.

Former Philadelphia Union and Aalborg man Odada has grown frustrated by the lack of regular opportunities and could be available, most likely on loan, this month.

Courier Sport can reveal that United have fielded enquiries from one Major League Soccer side, as well as clubs in Belgium, Romania and elsewhere in Scotland.

And United are yet to receive any official approach from Derry City for Kevin Holt, understood to be valued in the region of £100,000, after registering an informal interest at the start of this month.

However, the League of Ireland’s transfer window does not close until midnight on February 22 and the big-spending Candystripes are yet to sign another centre-half.