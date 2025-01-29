Mark Ogren: ‘Dundee United got carried away – and I’m to blame’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Mark Ogren: ‘Dundee United got carried away – and I’m to blame’

Ogren reflected on mistakes of the past, and looked to a bright, profitable future.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren during a visit to Scotland last week.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren during a visit to Scotland last week. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Mark Ogren insists he shoulders the responsibility for Dundee United’s costly relegation – but reckons the Tangerines are on the fast-track to profitability following some harsh lessons.

The Tangerines crashed into the Championship in 2022/23 despite carrying a staggering wage bill of £6.9 million and boasting a squad including the likes of Steven Fletcher, Aziz Behich and Dylan Levitt.

The Tangerines went over budget during the summer transfer window as they chased the dream of regular European qualification, to the extent that the coffers were empty when reinforcements were badly needed in January.

The club dismissed two managers – Jack Ross and Liam Fox – and there were protests demanding the sacking of sporting director Tony Asghar at several Premiership fixtures, as well as the club’s AGM.

On and off the pitch, the season was a disaster.

‘If you go crazy…you can get hurt’

“From the time I bought the club, everything had been improving season-on-season and, frankly, we got carried away,” reflected Ogren.

Mark Ogren, left, and Jim Goodwin at Dundee United training last week
Ogren, left, and Jim Goodwin at United training last week. Image: SNS

“The year we got Europe; we thought we could kick on again – put more money in and do this and that. Who knows where we could go? Well, we know where we ended up.

“Some of it was our own doing. Some of it, we were unlucky. I still think, on paper, that was an excellent team but for whatever reason, it didn’t click – and it ended up costing us dearly.

“We learned to be more cognisant about what could happen. You can’t control it all. You sit there and try to work out a budget at the start of the year but, as much as you control, there’s A LOT more that you can’t control.

“Whether you’ll be top six; how good your cup runs will be; matchday revenues; a few of your players could kick on and there’s value there – there are many different factors.

“If you are too conservative, you won’t put enough money into the team to be competitive. If you go too crazy, it can go the other way, and you can get hurt by it.”

Ogren: Blame me

Relegation brought a period of introspection. Over the course of the campaign, Ross and Fox exited. Derek Bond and Sean McGee would leave their roles as finance director and head of recruitment, respectively.

And perhaps most notably, the departure of Asghar was announced on February 28.

An "Asghar Out" banner is hung outside Tannadice in 2023
An “Asghar Out” banner is hung outside Tannadice in 2023. Image: Alan Richardson / DC Thomson

But Ogren stated pointedly: “We got carried away and I’m not going to blame anybody else. If I’m going to blame somebody, then it’s me. I let it happen.

“Nothing seemed to be positive that year and we got punished massively on the financial AND football side.”

The accounts for the year ending June 2024 trumpeted an 84% reduction in consultancy fees and an 85% reduction in agent fees. Football department expenses were slashed by £1m.

Asked directly whether he was aware of those spiralling costs in the first place, Ogren replied: “I’m not going to get into what I was aware of, and not aware of.

“But knowing what I know now, it’s disappointing those things were happening.”

Working harder and smarter

While Ogren states firmly “I’d never want to go through any of it again”, he can now reflect on the reset afforded by relegation as a blessing in disguise.

United were able to slash the wage bill by £1.7 million and still win promotion to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren takes in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Rangers.
Ogren takes in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat against Rangers. Image: SNS

And now with a far tighter control on spending, the club is flying high in third place in the top-flight. Another European adventure could be on the cards – but this time without the overspending and profligacy.

“It (relegation) forced us to look in the mirror and ask what we needed to change,” continued Ogren.

“I wish we had it to do all over again because I am seeing how things can be done in a different way, on a smaller budget; just work a little harder and smarter.”

United ‘very, very close’ to making money

Ogren has invested around £13 million since taking ownership of United in December 2018, albeit the debt owed to the American businessmen was reduced to £6.6 million following a share issue last year.

His tenure has encapsulated two promotions, relegation, European qualification and the financial crisis brought about by Covid. The most recent set of accounts showed a £2.8 million loss (£2.3 million operation loss).

But Ogren believes United are finally on the cusp of being profitable, with turnover expected to return to more than £8 million for the year ending June 2025.

The current Dundee United are a very different beast, on and off the pitch.
The current United are a very different beast, on and off the pitch. Image: SNS

“Would I have got a better return by investing in something else rather than coming to Scottish football? That’s definite,” he continued. “But it was the combination of getting a return on investment and having some fun and enjoying it.

“There have been ups and downs, of course.

“Some people told me, “You don’t understand; you’re ignorant – you’re never going to make money”. And over time, we lost a tremendous amount of money; I had no idea we would lose so much money.

“But I can tell you that this club can make money, and we are on a trajectory very, very soon to make money. There’s no telling where this club can go. But we’ve got to be smart. We can’t get carried away again.

“The wild card is player transfers. That’s the difference maker. If you can develop some players to become assets that can be a game changer.”

More from Dundee United

Benjamin Siegrist in action for Dundee United
Benjamin Siegrist on the move again as ex-Dundee United No1 lands Serie A switch
Dundee United's Tannadice home
Debate: What Tannadice fan experience improvements would Dundee United supporters like to see?
20
Dundee United's Alan Domeracki on the pitch for the Terrors
Dundee United starlet Alan Domeracki close to six-figure English Championship switch
7
The familiar sight of Sam Dalby jumping for joy after a Dundee United goal.
Sam Dalby gives contract decision timeline as Dundee United ace opens up on Wrexham…
Rangers players celebrate Robin Propper's strike
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are still in great shape - but a win is…
Dundee United could bring in one more signing this month
Jim Goodwin: What Dundee United can expect in final week of transfer window
Robin Propper celebrates the goal that changed the style of the contest completely.
5 Dundee United talking points: The defining moment of Rangers defeat and 2 men…
2
Dundee United slipped to defeat despite creating a host of fine chances against Rangers
Jim Goodwin pinpoints 'missed opportunity' as Dundee United slip to Rangers defeat
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB picking Dundee team column Picture shows; George Dorward at Dundee derby/Rebecca Baird quote card. Dens Park. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; 20/01/2025
REBECCA BAIRD: I asked fans at Dundee derby which team I should support –…
16
Mark Donnelly was also a popular member of staff at Dundee University.
Tributes to lifelong Dundee United fan and university janitor, 58, who died suddenly

Conversation