Dundee United reveal ‘sizeable sell-on’ secured in Alan Domeracki to Norwich City sale

Dundee United have confirmed the sale of academy graduate Alan Domeracki to Norwich City includes a “sizeable sell-on clause”.

The 18-year-old’s move to the Canaries will see him reunited with ex-Tangerines team-mate Brandon Forbes, who headed south in a £300,000 deal last summer.

Domeracki has been a regular for United’s U18 side in recent years, but did not make a competitive senior appearance.

He had nevertheless attracted interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, but Norwich swooped fastest to land the teenager.

The fee recouped by United will remain undisclosed, but the Tangerines were happy to report performance-related benefits are part of the deal, plus a sell-on clause understood by Courier Sport to be in the region of 20%.

They said: “Dundee United can today announce Alan Domeracki has joined EFL Championship side Norwich City for an undisclosed fee.

“A regular for United at U18 level throughout the past three seasons, the Academy graduate made his non-competitive first-team debut in a pre-season friendly with Brechin City last June.

“Since, he has made four appearances for our B-team, featuring against Dundee, Dunfermline, Buckie Thistle and Hamilton Academical across the SPFL Trust Trophy and Reserve Cup.

“The deal, which sees Domeracki follow former Young Terrors colleague Brandon Forbes to Carrow Road, also includes significant performance-based add-ons and a sizeable sell-on clause.

“Dundee United would like to thank Alan for his services in tangerine, as we extend our well wishes for his future endeavours.”