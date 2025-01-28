Dundee United starlet Alan Domeracki close to six-figure English Championship switch

Dundee United starlet Alan Domeracki is closing in on a six-figure switch to English Championship side Norwich City.

Domeracki, 18, is yet to make his senior bow for the Terrors but the highly rated midfielder has been on the bench for the senior side on several occasions.

He has previously attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea and has recently been training with the Canaries with a view to making the move south of the border.

Courier Sport understands United have also negotiated a 20% sell-on fee, should the formalities be completed and the move go through prior to the transfer window closing.

A familiar path to Norwich City

Domeracki will follow in the footsteps of Brandon Forbes, who joined the Carrow Road outfit in a £300,000 deal last summer.

The teenager’s exit comes after United tied down three of their brightest young talents to new contracts in recent weeks – Owen Stirton, Sam Cleall-Harding and Scotland U/15 international Jamie Forrest.