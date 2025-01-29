Trading standards probes complaints over Pokemon card machine at Dundee Overgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trading standards probes complaints over Pokemon card machine at Dundee Overgate

Concerned customers claimed the packs appeared to have been sealed using tape.

By Ben MacDonald
A stock image of Pokemon trading cards
The machine vends packs of Pokemon cards similar to these. Image: Shutterstock

A probe was launched by trading standards after complaints about packs of Pokemon cards in a vending machine at the Overgate in Dundee.

Concerns were raised about a fortnight ago after packs bought from the machine in the shopping centre appeared to have been sealed using tape.

A video was then posted on social media site Reddit this week showing how packs looked like they had been opened and resealed.

The poster speculated that although the packs all had the correct number of cards inside, the contents may have been tampered with before being sold.

Pokemon cards ‘needed taped down’ to vend from Dundee Overgate machine

However, it has been confirmed that trading standards officials from the council found no wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for Overgate Shopping Centre management said: “The vendor was contacted by trading standards who came on-site to investigate.

“The issues related to the packaging of the cards which was ill-fitting and needed taped down in order to vend through the hatch.

“The vendor has now sourced alternative cards which do not need taped, so going forward there should not be any issues.

“Trading standards are fully aware and have closed the inquiry.”

The video on Reddit showed the packs appeared to have been sealed using tape. Image: Pearly-pie/Reddit

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Trading standards responded to a concern that had been raised.

“Officers can be contacted on trading.standards@dundeecity.gov.uk if people want to report an issue.”

