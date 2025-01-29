Trading standards probes complaints over Pokemon card machine at Dundee Overgate

A probe was launched by trading standards after complaints about packs of Pokemon cards in a vending machine at the Overgate in Dundee.

Concerns were raised about a fortnight ago after packs bought from the machine in the shopping centre appeared to have been sealed using tape.

A video was then posted on social media site Reddit this week showing how packs looked like they had been opened and resealed.

The poster speculated that although the packs all had the correct number of cards inside, the contents may have been tampered with before being sold.

However, it has been confirmed that trading standards officials from the council found no wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for Overgate Shopping Centre management said: “The vendor was contacted by trading standards who came on-site to investigate.

“The issues related to the packaging of the cards which was ill-fitting and needed taped down in order to vend through the hatch.

“The vendor has now sourced alternative cards which do not need taped, so going forward there should not be any issues.

“Trading standards are fully aware and have closed the inquiry.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Trading standards responded to a concern that had been raised.

“Officers can be contacted on trading.standards@dundeecity.gov.uk if people want to report an issue.”

