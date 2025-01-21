Frasers starts recruitment drive for its new Dundee store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frasers starts recruitment drive for its new Dundee store

The new Frasers department store is due to open at Overgate Shopping Centre this spring.

By Rob McLaren
Mooboo Bubble Tea has opened at the Overgate.
The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Frasers has started advertising for several jobs as its new Dundee store is on track to open this spring.

The Courier revealed last month that Frasers is eyeing a grand opening date of May 8.

Now, it has started to advertise for managers for its new Overgate Shopping Centre store.

Frasers, located in the former Debenhams unit, is expected to create dozens of new jobs for the city.

Frasers Dundee jobs

Details of the full-time retail management opportunities are on the Frasers website.

The recruitment advert states: “With a heritage that spans over 170 years and a portfolio of over 500 global brands, we are now entering into an exciting new future and are looking for dynamic candidates to join our team.

“Our new store is due to open in Dundee this spring, and we are now looking for experienced retail managers to lead our new store.

“We have upcoming vacancies for store managers, assistant managers, department managers and team leaders.

Debenhams in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee closed in 2021.

“We have managers across all key departments: textiles and apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, visual merchandising and loss prevention.”

For any of the management positions, previous retail experience is essential. Sought after personal qualities include a “high level of energy”, confidence, a passion for fashion retail and a positive attitude.

All the management roles have permanent contracts of 45 hours a week and cover a variety of shifts, including weekends.

Staff perks include a 20% discount, management bonus and commission.

The advert adds: “At Frasers Group, we fear less and do more. Our people are forward thinkers who are driven to operate outside of their comfort zone to change the future of retail, embracing challenges along the way.

“The potential to elevate your career is massive, the experience unrivalled.”

More roles will be advertised as the opening date approaches.

New stores coming to Overgate

Being able to move into the former Debenhams space was one of the key reasons behind Frasers acquiring the Overgate Shopping Centre in 2023.

More than £5 million is being spent on the new store over a 27-week programme of work.

Sports Direct and USC – both brands owned by Frasers Group – will close their individual shops at the Overgate and move into the Frasers unit, which will span three levels. Evans Cycles and GAME will also have a presence.

Clarks is coming to Overgate in Dundee. Image: Clarks

Frasers also owns the high-end Flannels brand which is also opening a shop inside the Overgate this year. This will go into the unit previously occupied by Argos.

Shoe brand Clarks, fashion chain Mango and Cinnabon will also open shops at the Overgate this year.

Conversation