Frasers starts recruitment drive for its new Dundee store

Frasers has started advertising for several jobs as its new Dundee store is on track to open this spring.

The Courier revealed last month that Frasers is eyeing a grand opening date of May 8.

Now, it has started to advertise for managers for its new Overgate Shopping Centre store.

Frasers, located in the former Debenhams unit, is expected to create dozens of new jobs for the city.

Frasers Dundee jobs

Details of the full-time retail management opportunities are on the Frasers website.

The recruitment advert states: “With a heritage that spans over 170 years and a portfolio of over 500 global brands, we are now entering into an exciting new future and are looking for dynamic candidates to join our team.

“Our new store is due to open in Dundee this spring, and we are now looking for experienced retail managers to lead our new store.

“We have upcoming vacancies for store managers, assistant managers, department managers and team leaders.

“We have managers across all key departments: textiles and apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, visual merchandising and loss prevention.”

For any of the management positions, previous retail experience is essential. Sought after personal qualities include a “high level of energy”, confidence, a passion for fashion retail and a positive attitude.

All the management roles have permanent contracts of 45 hours a week and cover a variety of shifts, including weekends.

Staff perks include a 20% discount, management bonus and commission.

The advert adds: “At Frasers Group, we fear less and do more. Our people are forward thinkers who are driven to operate outside of their comfort zone to change the future of retail, embracing challenges along the way.

“The potential to elevate your career is massive, the experience unrivalled.”

More roles will be advertised as the opening date approaches.

New stores coming to Overgate

Being able to move into the former Debenhams space was one of the key reasons behind Frasers acquiring the Overgate Shopping Centre in 2023.

More than £5 million is being spent on the new store over a 27-week programme of work.

Sports Direct and USC – both brands owned by Frasers Group – will close their individual shops at the Overgate and move into the Frasers unit, which will span three levels. Evans Cycles and GAME will also have a presence.

Frasers also owns the high-end Flannels brand which is also opening a shop inside the Overgate this year. This will go into the unit previously occupied by Argos.

Shoe brand Clarks, fashion chain Mango and Cinnabon will also open shops at the Overgate this year.