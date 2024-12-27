EXCLUSIVE: Opening date for Frasers Dundee revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Opening date for Frasers Dundee revealed

The Overgate Shopping Centre manager said the multi-million-pound transformation of the former Debenhams unit is “on track”.

Mooboo Bubble Tea has opened at the Overgate.
The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Work to transform the former Debenhams department store in Dundee into a Frasers is “on track” with a grand opening scheduled to take place in May.

And it could be a double retail celebration at the Overgate Shopping Centre.

The plan is for Flannels to open in the centre’s former Argos unit on the same day.

Flannels is a high-end brand also owned by Frasers Group, the Mike Ashley controlled company which acquired the Overgate Shopping Centre last year.

The teams are currently working to a provisional opening date of May 8.

Work behind the scenes for Frasers opening

More than £5 million is being spent on turning Debenhams into Frasers.

Graham is the main contractor for the 27-week programme of work, which is due to conclude in early April. Graham also recently did the fit-out of the new BT office building in Dundee.

Then the Frasers team will have around four weeks to merchandise the new store.

Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “It is one of the largest shop fit-outs Dundee has ever seen.

“They stripped the old Debenhams back to the brick. Lifted all the floors so they took it right back to the screed. The floors have been re-screeded.

Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus has confirmed Frasers Dundee opening plans.

“So everything is going to be brand new and it will be an example of a modern department store that will be great for the whole of the Overgate and Dundee as a whole.

“The current plan is for Frasers and Flannels to open at the same time, but we’ll see. The Flannels project alone is significant.

“Argos is a much bigger unit than people think because the counter was at the front and work hasn’t started on it yet.”

Movements and investments within Overgate

The ground floor of Frasers will contain cosmetics and fashion. The first floor will have USC and Sports Direct while the top floor will have more Sports Direct as well as Evans Cycles and GAME.

Mr Angus said there was significant interest in the current Sports Direct and USC units, which will become vacant.

He said the new department store will be a “game changer” for the shopping centre, which will benefit all tenants.

He said: “It’s going to drive footfall, there’s no doubt about that.

“This year the Overgate has seen around eight million visits and we expect that to rise significantly.

Clarks is coming to Overgate in Dundee. Image: Clarks

“We are going to reopen the bridge from Frasers to the car park so that gives people another avenue into the centre as well.

“Another very exciting opening is Mango, which is moving into the former Frankie and Benny’s unit on the ground floor.

“Mango will be starting its shop fit in January, as will Cinnabon, which is going into the former Muffin Break space upstairs.

Clarks will also open in the first half of the year.

“It’s going to be a very busy and exciting first half of the year in 2025.”

