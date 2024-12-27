EXCLUSIVE: Opening date for Frasers Dundee revealed

Work to transform the former Debenhams department store in Dundee into a Frasers is “on track” with a grand opening scheduled to take place in May.

And it could be a double retail celebration at the Overgate Shopping Centre.

The plan is for Flannels to open in the centre’s former Argos unit on the same day.

Flannels is a high-end brand also owned by Frasers Group, the Mike Ashley controlled company which acquired the Overgate Shopping Centre last year.

The teams are currently working to a provisional opening date of May 8.

Work behind the scenes for Frasers opening

More than £5 million is being spent on turning Debenhams into Frasers.

Graham is the main contractor for the 27-week programme of work, which is due to conclude in early April. Graham also recently did the fit-out of the new BT office building in Dundee.

Then the Frasers team will have around four weeks to merchandise the new store.

Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “It is one of the largest shop fit-outs Dundee has ever seen.

“They stripped the old Debenhams back to the brick. Lifted all the floors so they took it right back to the screed. The floors have been re-screeded.

“So everything is going to be brand new and it will be an example of a modern department store that will be great for the whole of the Overgate and Dundee as a whole.

“The current plan is for Frasers and Flannels to open at the same time, but we’ll see. The Flannels project alone is significant.

“Argos is a much bigger unit than people think because the counter was at the front and work hasn’t started on it yet.”

Movements and investments within Overgate

The ground floor of Frasers will contain cosmetics and fashion. The first floor will have USC and Sports Direct while the top floor will have more Sports Direct as well as Evans Cycles and GAME.

Mr Angus said there was significant interest in the current Sports Direct and USC units, which will become vacant.

He said the new department store will be a “game changer” for the shopping centre, which will benefit all tenants.

He said: “It’s going to drive footfall, there’s no doubt about that.

“This year the Overgate has seen around eight million visits and we expect that to rise significantly.

“We are going to reopen the bridge from Frasers to the car park so that gives people another avenue into the centre as well.

“Another very exciting opening is Mango, which is moving into the former Frankie and Benny’s unit on the ground floor.

“Mango will be starting its shop fit in January, as will Cinnabon, which is going into the former Muffin Break space upstairs.

“Clarks will also open in the first half of the year.

“It’s going to be a very busy and exciting first half of the year in 2025.”