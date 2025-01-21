LEE WILKIE: Dundee look ready to smash 115-year Scottish Cup hoodoo – and reborn star will play key role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee look ready to smash 115-year Scottish Cup hoodoo – and reborn star will play key role

The Dark Blues will face Airdrie in the fifth round of the Cup after knocking out city rivals Dundee United at Dens Park.

Dundee's goal-scorer Simon Murray celebrates with provider Fin Robertson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

It’s been so long since Dundee last lifted the Scottish Cup, there’s nobody left that witnessed it.

It’s likely to have been that way for quite some time too, given they haven’t got their hands on the trophy since 1910.

The Dee are the last club of their size not to have won the trophy in living memory – and fans could be forgiven for believing there’s a hoodoo denying them their shot at glory.

But I think this year could be the year the Dark Blues go all the way.

And Fin Robertson will have a huge role to play if they do.

The 22-year-old has looked like a player reborn in recent weeks – and that continued in Monday night’s Scottish Cup derby.

Fin Robertson evades United’s Kevin Holt. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

In seasons gone by, Fin tended to look a bit like a young player who was on the fringes, maybe lacking a wee bit of confidence.

Against United, there was a real swagger to his performance.

Self-belief was shining out of every touch, pass, cross (especially the one that led to Simon Murray heading home the decisive goal) and drop of the shoulder.

That’s fantastic news for Fin himself – and for Tony Docherty’s team as a whole.

He looks like a player who will have a key role to play in Dundee’s season, in both league and Cup.

The top six is absolutely where Dundee should be aiming to finish in the Premiership. They’ve got the attacking talent to get the job done.

Dundee players celebrate with fans on Scottish Cup derby night. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

They also showed some serious defensive steel against United, which is something they’ve lacked.

And as far as the Cup goes, the Dee have shown that, on their day, they have enough about them to give any team in the country a game.

They were a whisker away from a deserved win against champions-elect Celtic recently and also forced Rangers to come from behind to claim a draw at Dens Park.

Those are the sort of performances that make me believe Dundee could be on course for Hampden glory.

If they can keep them coming, starting against Airdrie next month, they’re in with a real chance.

