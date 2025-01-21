LEE WILKIE: Dundee look ready to smash 115-year Scottish Cup hoodoo – and reborn star will play key role

It’s been so long since Dundee last lifted the Scottish Cup, there’s nobody left that witnessed it.

It’s likely to have been that way for quite some time too, given they haven’t got their hands on the trophy since 1910.

The Dee are the last club of their size not to have won the trophy in living memory – and fans could be forgiven for believing there’s a hoodoo denying them their shot at glory.

But I think this year could be the year the Dark Blues go all the way.

And Fin Robertson will have a huge role to play if they do.

The 22-year-old has looked like a player reborn in recent weeks – and that continued in Monday night’s Scottish Cup derby.

In seasons gone by, Fin tended to look a bit like a young player who was on the fringes, maybe lacking a wee bit of confidence.

Against United, there was a real swagger to his performance.

Self-belief was shining out of every touch, pass, cross (especially the one that led to Simon Murray heading home the decisive goal) and drop of the shoulder.

That’s fantastic news for Fin himself – and for Tony Docherty’s team as a whole.

He looks like a player who will have a key role to play in Dundee’s season, in both league and Cup.

The top six is absolutely where Dundee should be aiming to finish in the Premiership. They’ve got the attacking talent to get the job done.

They also showed some serious defensive steel against United, which is something they’ve lacked.

And as far as the Cup goes, the Dee have shown that, on their day, they have enough about them to give any team in the country a game.

They were a whisker away from a deserved win against champions-elect Celtic recently and also forced Rangers to come from behind to claim a draw at Dens Park.

Those are the sort of performances that make me believe Dundee could be on course for Hampden glory.

If they can keep them coming, starting against Airdrie next month, they’re in with a real chance.