Forfar residents win five-year fight for 20mph speed limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar residents win five-year fight for 20mph speed limit

Gowanbank campaigners convinced Angus councillors to go against the recommendation of roads officials and vote in favour of a speed reduction on the B9113 Montrose Road.

By Graham Brown
People in Gowanbank said speeding was a 'clear and present danger'. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
People in Gowanbank said speeding was a 'clear and present danger'. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Forfar campaigners have secured a long-awaited speed limit reduction to 20mph on the ‘danger’ stretch outside their homes.

After their five-year safety battle was delayed last year, Angus communities councillors voted on Tuesday to back the residents of Gowanbank.

But it was against the advice of roads chiefs, who said there was not a “significant speeding issue” there.

Gowanbank speed limit petition.
Ian Nimmo White (second left) led the petition for extra safety measures in Gowanbank. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Records showed only one recorded accident in the past five years.

Officers also suggested the authority should hold off on any decision until an Angus-wide speed limit strategy review is completed.

It comes on the back of Scottish Government plans which could bring a much wider implementation of 20mph limits.

Resident gathered petition signatures

Gowanbank resident Ian Nimmo White pressed councillors to take action now.

He said claims a reduction from 30mph would make no difference were “nonsense”.

“We don’t imagine there’s speeding,” he said.

“This speeding takes place every day, it takes place all day, and it takes place regularly.”

Local councillor Ian McLaren backed the villagers and proposed a 20mph limit.

He said it would bring Gowanbank in line with the nearby villages of Lunanhead and Kingsmuir.

Fellow Forfar councillor Lynne Devine agreed.

She said: “The residents of Gowanbank have been waiting over five years to find a solution to their speeding problem.

“I remember them coming to Forfar Community Council, and they didn’t get anywhere at that point.

Gowanbank speed limit cut.
Angus Council will press on with introducing a 20mph limit in Gowanbank. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“When the petition was brought forward I said there was a clear lack of consistency in the villages around Forfar.

“There’s 20 limits at Kingsmuir and Lunanhead, but not Gowanbank.

“As in the other cases, there’s a long, straight stretch of road which seems to encourage the less socially responsible drivers to speed up.

“I agree we try the 20 limit.”

Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Lloyd Melville said: “Fifty-one of fifty-seven residents signed a petition.

“That’s as emphatic a demand from the residents as, I think, you can probably get.”

Call for consistency in Angus-wide review

But committee convener Mark McDonald backed roads boss Graeme Dailly on a ‘do nothing’ approach – on the proviso the village would be part of the wider speed strategy review.

“That is not to minimise the concerns of the community,” said Mr McDonald.

“I need to be careful if I’m on a working group that I’m not tied in by making a decision on Gowanbank.

“I don’t want to be called a hypocrite by saying we’ve set this for one, but not another,” he said.

Council leader Bill Duff added: “There are lots of anomalies across Angus.

“I think it would be better to do it logically and consistently, and we just develop an overall strategy and do it once.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Don & Low factory in Forfar.
Several residents complain to Angus Council about noise from Forfar factory
5
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
'Danger to life' warning as Storm Eowyn to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling with…
Three police vans on Balmain Street in Montrose.
Man charged after pensioner, 72, injured in Montrose 'disturbance'
James Bates
Road rage Arbroath mechanic caused £8.5k damage in A92 crash
Steven Saunders
Dundee stalker sexually assaulted patients in hospital wards
Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car on Teviot Place in Montrose
Montrose woman died four days after she was hit in 'moment of inattention' by…
The former Airlie House B&B in Brechin has been given short-term let planning permission. Image: Airlie House Events
Angus Planning Ahead: Seafront holiday flats plan and 16-person Airbnb approved
Figures from the two groups receive their £125k grants at the Montrose Playhouse presentation. Image: Paul Reid
£250k Seagreen community cash will bring wind of change to Montrose
2
Angus Council is finalising a budget which will be set at the end of February. Image: DC Thomson
Can you find the formula to balance £9.5m Angus Council budget gap?
11
Some addresses in Angus owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
Revealed: List of Angus addresses where most council tax is owed
8

Conversation