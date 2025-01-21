Forfar residents win five-year fight for 20mph speed limit

Forfar campaigners have secured a long-awaited speed limit reduction to 20mph on the ‘danger’ stretch outside their homes.

After their five-year safety battle was delayed last year, Angus communities councillors voted on Tuesday to back the residents of Gowanbank.

But it was against the advice of roads chiefs, who said there was not a “significant speeding issue” there.

Records showed only one recorded accident in the past five years.

Officers also suggested the authority should hold off on any decision until an Angus-wide speed limit strategy review is completed.

It comes on the back of Scottish Government plans which could bring a much wider implementation of 20mph limits.

Resident gathered petition signatures

Gowanbank resident Ian Nimmo White pressed councillors to take action now.

He said claims a reduction from 30mph would make no difference were “nonsense”.

“We don’t imagine there’s speeding,” he said.

“This speeding takes place every day, it takes place all day, and it takes place regularly.”

Local councillor Ian McLaren backed the villagers and proposed a 20mph limit.

He said it would bring Gowanbank in line with the nearby villages of Lunanhead and Kingsmuir.

Fellow Forfar councillor Lynne Devine agreed.

She said: “The residents of Gowanbank have been waiting over five years to find a solution to their speeding problem.

“I remember them coming to Forfar Community Council, and they didn’t get anywhere at that point.

“When the petition was brought forward I said there was a clear lack of consistency in the villages around Forfar.

“There’s 20 limits at Kingsmuir and Lunanhead, but not Gowanbank.

“As in the other cases, there’s a long, straight stretch of road which seems to encourage the less socially responsible drivers to speed up.

“I agree we try the 20 limit.”

Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Lloyd Melville said: “Fifty-one of fifty-seven residents signed a petition.

“That’s as emphatic a demand from the residents as, I think, you can probably get.”

Call for consistency in Angus-wide review

But committee convener Mark McDonald backed roads boss Graeme Dailly on a ‘do nothing’ approach – on the proviso the village would be part of the wider speed strategy review.

“That is not to minimise the concerns of the community,” said Mr McDonald.

“I need to be careful if I’m on a working group that I’m not tied in by making a decision on Gowanbank.

“I don’t want to be called a hypocrite by saying we’ve set this for one, but not another,” he said.

Council leader Bill Duff added: “There are lots of anomalies across Angus.

“I think it would be better to do it logically and consistently, and we just develop an overall strategy and do it once.”