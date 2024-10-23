Forfar speed campaigners’ call for extra safety measures bumped on

Forfar residents will have to wait a little longer to find out if Angus Council will back their efforts to slow down drivers who “don’t give a damn” passing their homes.

Campaigner Ian Nimmo White told councillors some motorists routinely ignore the 30mph limit through Gowanbank.

The OAP was speaking to the petition he gathered in support of extra safety measures past homes on Montrose Road.

Locals have suggested a speed limit cut to 20mph, traffic islands or speed humps as possible improvements.

Mr Nimmo White addressed scrutiny committee councillors at their meeting in Forfar on Tuesday.

A roads department report based on a traffic survey suggested Gowanbank doesn’t have a speeding problem.

And there has only been one recorded accident on that stretch of the B9113 since 2019.

Speeding traffic a ‘daily’ occurrence

But Mr Nimmo White has said the rate some drivers pass at is a “clear and present danger.”

“I’m not going to take issue with roads because I don’t know what their methods are,” he said.

“We can only say that we know what we know.

“We, on a daily basis see cars coming through Gowanbank at least 40 in a 30 limit.

“We are talking about drivers who, as far as we can see, have no intention of slowing down.

“These are the drivers that caused this petition to be put together.

“There’s a preponderance of drivers who don’t give a damn and seem to know what they’re doing going through Gowanbank.”

Roads official Andy Barnes said the Scottish Government is currently looking at 20mph limits.

And while some were introduced in Angus towns and villages during the Covid pandemic, he said adding one in Gowanbank would not provide consistency.

“It’s important they (speed limits) are consistent so that drivers know what the story is across the board,” he said.

But Forfar councillor Lynne Devine agreed with the Gowanbank campaigners after they highlighted 20mph limits in Lunanhead and Kingsmuir.

“These are both little villages east of Forfar so I do feel that would make it look more consistent,” she said.

“We are not a decision-making body here,” she added, with her suggestion the issue should be referred to the council’s communities committee being unanimously agreed.

The next communities meeting is due on November 26.