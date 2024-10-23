Forfar speed campaigners’ call for extra safety measures bumped on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar speed campaigners’ call for extra safety measures bumped on

Councillors heard a claim some motorists driving through Gowanbank routinely ignore the current 30mph limit.

By Graham Brown
Gowanbank residents say speeding trucks cause some house to shake. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gowanbank residents say speeding trucks cause some house to shake. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Forfar residents will have to wait a little longer to find out if Angus Council will back their efforts to slow down drivers who “don’t give a damn” passing their homes.

Campaigner Ian Nimmo White told councillors some motorists routinely ignore the 30mph limit through Gowanbank.

The OAP was speaking to the petition he gathered in support of extra safety measures past homes on Montrose Road.

Gowanbank speeding concerns on Montrose road in Forfar.
Gowanbank residents want to see more done to put the brakes on speeding motorists. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Locals have suggested a speed limit cut to 20mph, traffic islands or speed humps as possible improvements.

Mr Nimmo White addressed scrutiny committee councillors at their meeting in Forfar on Tuesday.

A roads department report based on a traffic survey suggested Gowanbank doesn’t have a speeding problem.

And there has only been one recorded accident on that stretch of the B9113 since 2019.

Speeding traffic a ‘daily’ occurrence

But Mr Nimmo White has said the rate some drivers pass at is a “clear and present danger.”

“I’m not going to take issue with roads because I don’t know what their methods are,” he said.

“We can only say that we know what we know.

“We, on a daily basis see cars coming through Gowanbank at least 40 in a 30 limit.

“We are talking about drivers who, as far as we can see, have no intention of slowing down.

Speeding concerns at Gowanbak in Forfar.
Gowanbank residents would like to see other safety measures considered. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“These are the drivers that caused this petition to be put together.

“There’s a preponderance of drivers who don’t give a damn and seem to know what they’re doing going through Gowanbank.”

Roads official Andy Barnes said the Scottish Government is currently looking at 20mph limits.

And while some were introduced in Angus towns and villages during the Covid pandemic, he said adding one in Gowanbank would not provide consistency.

“It’s important they (speed limits) are consistent so that drivers know what the story is across the board,” he said.

But Forfar councillor Lynne Devine agreed with the Gowanbank campaigners after they highlighted 20mph limits in Lunanhead and Kingsmuir.

“These are both little villages east of Forfar so I do feel that would make it look more consistent,” she said.

“We are not a decision-making body here,” she added, with her suggestion the issue should be referred to the council’s communities committee being unanimously agreed.

The next communities meeting is due on November 26.

