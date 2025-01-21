VIDEO: Dog’s reaction to Dundee FC derby goal kick goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Dog’s reaction to Dundee FC derby goal kick goes viral

A video of Ralph the Jack Russell watching a Trever Carlson goal kick has netted 1.6 million views on X.

By Andrew Robson & Finn Nixon
Ralph the Jack Russell watches eagerly as Dundee FC goalkeeper Trevor Carson prepares to kick the ball. Image: Ryan Moffat.
Ralph the Jack Russell watches eagerly as Dundee FC goalkeeper Trevor Carson prepares to kick the ball. Image: Ryan Moffat.

A video of a dog confused by a Dundee FC goal kick during Monday night’s derby clash has gone viral.

Ryan Moffat’s video showed his Jack Russell Ralph going after the ball launched by Dark Blues No1 Trevor Carson while watching the Dundee vs Dundee United match on TV.

Fans were amused as the four-year-old terrier was captured chasing after it at home.

Ryan wrote: “There’s the dug thinking Trevor Carson’s just launched his goal kick into my spare room.”

Ralph’s antics have now been viewed 1.6 million times on X and reposted by more than 1,300 users.

Ryan said: “I’ve had Twitter (now X) on mute all day because I’ve been working.

“The notifications just kept going off.

“And when I had a look this afternoon I couldn’t believe the views it was on.

“It’s mad, It seems to have made everyone laugh.”

Ralph’s antics have now been viewed 1.6 million times on X. Image: Ryan Moffat.

The 36-year-old, from Bonnyrigg in Midlothian, told The Courier this wasn’t the first time Ralph had been tricked by the football action.

He added: “Ralph is always doing daft things when watching the football and it’s pretty funny.

“I take him to the football all the time. He tries to chase after every corner and goal kick.

“He’s always keeping me on my toes.”

More from Dundee

Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
'Danger to life' warning as Storm Eowyn to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling with…
Inside the damaged former Lyrics nightclub. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects
Inside former Dundee Lyrics nightclub as plans for student flats revealed
6
Steven Saunders
Dundee stalker sexually assaulted patients in hospital wards
Seagate bus station
Delivery driver predator 'roamed streets of Dundee' looking for drunk women to attack
Danny Leech
Fresh police appeal into Dundee crash that killed schoolboy Danny Leech
the exterior of Tenpin Dundee
Two police officers 'attacked' and one hospitalised after 'disturbance' outside Tenpin Dundee
Dundee Sheriff Court
Wife suffered years of 'culture clash' misery in Dundee, court hears
Council Tax debt Dundee
Revealed: List of Dundee addresses where most council tax is owed
19
James Burns
Dundee abuser subjected victim to three years of violent terror
Police attend Morrisons assault
Man 'covered in blood' outside Dundee Morrisons as police probe 'attack'
4

Conversation