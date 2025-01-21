VIDEO: Dog’s reaction to Dundee FC derby goal kick goes viral

A video of a dog confused by a Dundee FC goal kick during Monday night’s derby clash has gone viral.

Ryan Moffat’s video showed his Jack Russell Ralph going after the ball launched by Dark Blues No1 Trevor Carson while watching the Dundee vs Dundee United match on TV.

Fans were amused as the four-year-old terrier was captured chasing after it at home.

Ryan wrote: “There’s the dug thinking Trevor Carson’s just launched his goal kick into my spare room.”

Ralph’s antics have now been viewed 1.6 million times on X and reposted by more than 1,300 users.

Ryan said: “I’ve had Twitter (now X) on mute all day because I’ve been working.

“The notifications just kept going off.

“And when I had a look this afternoon I couldn’t believe the views it was on.

“It’s mad, It seems to have made everyone laugh.”

The 36-year-old, from Bonnyrigg in Midlothian, told The Courier this wasn’t the first time Ralph had been tricked by the football action.

He added: “Ralph is always doing daft things when watching the football and it’s pretty funny.

“I take him to the football all the time. He tries to chase after every corner and goal kick.

“He’s always keeping me on my toes.”