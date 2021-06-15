Peter Grant has made towering striker Nikolay Todorov his first signing as Dunfermline Athletic manager.

Todorov, 24, was available on a free transfer following a successful spell with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, notching 18 goals in two years with the Highlanders.

The Bulgarian has also turned out for Livingston, Falkirk, Queen of the South and Cowdenbeath in Scottish football after initially joining Hearts as a teenager.

© Supplied by Dunfermline Athletic

He has penned a two-year deal with the Pars, who are also tracking former Sheffield Wednesday defender Isaac Rice.

The arrival of Todorov follows hot on the heels of striker Declan McManus joining The New Saints for a five-figure fee on Monday.