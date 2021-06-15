Wednesday, June 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Championship

Nikolay Todorov joins Dunfermline Athletic to become Peter Grant’s first signing

By Alan Temple
June 15 2021, 1.07pm Updated: June 15 2021, 1.14pm
© Supplied by Dunfermline AthleticTodorov is unveiled
Todorov is unveiled

Peter Grant has made towering striker Nikolay Todorov his first signing as Dunfermline Athletic manager.

Todorov, 24, was available on a free transfer following a successful spell with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, notching 18 goals in two years with the Highlanders.

The Bulgarian has also turned out for Livingston, Falkirk, Queen of the South and Cowdenbeath in Scottish football after initially joining Hearts as a teenager.

© Supplied by Dunfermline Athletic
Todorov at East End Park

He has penned a two-year deal with the Pars, who are also tracking former Sheffield Wednesday defender Isaac Rice.

The arrival of Todorov follows hot on the heels of striker Declan McManus joining The New Saints for a five-figure fee on Monday.

Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur insists mental health of employees is paramount after Stevie Crawford ‘burnout’ exit

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier