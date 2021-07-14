Raith Rovers closing in on a hat-trick of new signings as John McGlynn makes ‘very strong’ claim

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn is on the cusp of sealing two new signings — with a third expected to follow in quick succession.

The Stark’s Park outfit have already snapped up Christophe Berra, Liam Dick, James Keatings, Dario Zanatta, Aidan Connolly, Matej Poplatnik and Tom Lang for the 2021/22 campaign.

However, McGlynn is actively seeking reinforcements in central midfield and the wide areas, and is confident of completing a couple of captures in the coming days.

© SNS Group

Once that trio is in the building and the remainder of his squad is back to full fitness — Lang, Frankie Musonda and Ross Matthews are notable absentees — he reckons Rovers will have a squad to be reckoned with.

“We’re looking to get another three in very soon,” said McGlynn. “We are well on the way with two and there’s still some work to do on a third.

“I think when we get these new signings in, and then get Ross Matthews, Frankie Musonda and Tom Lang back then we will be very, very strong.”

‘Total domination’

While he is actively seeking to swell his ranks, McGlynn was beaming after watching his existing charges comprehensively defeat Brechin City, with a Brad Spencer double and goals from Lewis Vaughan and Dario Zanatta sealing a 4-0 win on Tuesday evening.

“It was total domination,” continued McGlynn. “It should have been three or four by half-time, given the amount of attacks we had; the amount of good play we had; the number of times we got behind them and got balls across the face of goal.

© SNS Group

“We should be making more of those chances, of course, but some of our play was fantastic and the energy of the team — closing down, pressing and winning the ball back — was fantastic.

“The only thing that was missing is more goals.”

Brechin Boss Andy Kirk added: “Raith are a very good side and play great football, with good movement and good players. It was always going to be a real challenge for us — but I can’t fault my players’ effort.”