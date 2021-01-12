Forfar insist it is “vitally important” for the current campaign to be played to a finish following last season’s “slightly shambolic ending”.

The League One side – bottom of the division – have accepted the need for a suspension of football below the Championship because of growing concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

The Loons – who have announced the signing of former Hibs, Livingston and Ross County player Martin Scott on an 18-month deal – are adamant they strictly adhered to coronavirus protocols but “understand” the reasons behind the Scottish FA’s decision on Monday.

Fulfilling remaining fixtures

Following a board meeting on Monday night, directors believe time will have to be allowed for players to regain fitness before competitive action can restart when the green light is given for a return.

But the Station Park outfit are convinced the remaining fixtures can be fulfilled to avoid the controversy of any premature finish to the season like last year.

A statement read: “Although the decision has come as a disappointment, and somewhat surprisingly with no prior warning to clubs, the reasons for it are understandable.

“Once the ‘green light’ is given to resume hostilities, there will have to be the opportunity for training sessions, perhaps a friendly fixture as well, before competitive football can resume.

“The directors at Forfar Athletic are convinced, however, that, following the slightly shambolic ending to last season, it is vitally important that every effort is made this time round to complete [the] 27-game league campaign.

“There are still around a dozen midweek slots in March, April and May when fixtures could be slotted in.

“This would obviously be a major test of squad depth in Leagues One and Two, but nevertheless bring about, we all hope, a satisfactory conclusion to the season for all concerned, unlike last time round.”