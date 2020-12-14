Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
St Johnstone v Hamilton Accies kick-off time changed

by Eric Nicolson
December 14 2020, 3.41pm
© SNS GroupCraig Conway scores the last time the teams met.
St Johnstone’s game against Hamilton Accies on Wednesday, December 30 has been brought forward from a 7.45pm to a 3pm kick-off.

The change was made with the agreement of both clubs.

