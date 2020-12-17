St Johnstone’s Shaun Rooney excited about another trip to Hampden but wants a different outcome

According to St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney, he will be building from a low base when he attempts to make his second cup semi-final performance a more memorable one than his first.

In truth, it is probably more a reflection of his self-deprecating humour than the way he played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park against Hearts that he views his contribution to the opposition cause as more telling than to his own team’s.

But the key point remains – when Rooney returns to the national stadium in the new year with Saints for their last-four Betfred Cup encounter, just getting to that stage again won’t be enough.

He wants to do himself justice. And he wants to win.

“I thought I was Hearts’ best player that day,” said the 24-year-old, reflecting on a 3-0 loss to the Jam Tarts in the 2019 Scottish Cup. “I’m always honest about how I’ve played.

“Going to Hampden with Inverness for a semi-final was an unbelievable experience.

“I’m sure it will be again with St Johnstone – just hopefully with a different result this time.

“During stages of that game against Hearts we were always in it but the game got away from us when the second goal went in.

“It was hard to take.

“You have to move on, though, and I’ll really looking forward to another semi-final now.”

Saints haven’t come this far in the competition the easy way.

Their last game of the group stage had to be won at Peterhead, they were trailing with less than 15 minutes to go against Motherwell and Dunfermline took them to penalties with the tightrope jeopardy that brings.

It won’t get any simpler now it’s come down to four teams but the Perth side have every right to feel emboldened by their adventures to date.

“I wouldn’t say we feel like our name is on the cup but when you get to this stage in the competition you are obviously really close to a final,” said Rooney.

“We didn’t look beyond Dunfermline and the same will be the case in the next round.

“It’s a semi-final at the national stadium – that’s something you have to relish.”

Rotation of his squad has become the norm for Callum Davidson in recent weeks and Tuesday night was no exception. Rooney was one of the beneficiaries on this occasion but his start against the Championship promotion contenders had been earned through excellent performances against Hibs, Motherwell and Celtic.

It is a measure of the 24-year-old’s progression that bringing him back into the starting 11 after he dropped out for the preceding Livingston match didn’t feel like a gamble or a downgrade.

He was guilty of not getting crosses beyond the front post a bit too often – as were plenty of others in yellow and blue – but his defensive diligence and boundless energy were assets in his position of choice, right-back.

Oh, and he scored a goal that any centre-forward would be proud of.

“Your first goal of the season always feels good, whoever it comes against and whatever the game,” said Rooney of his strike four minutes into extra-time. “And it was my first for the club as well.

“Hopefully I’ll kick on now and score a few more.

“I’d like to say it comes naturally but I am more used to scoring goals with my head rather than ones like that.

“Touch and finish – a striker’s instincts. It must have come from my school days when I played as a striker.”

The one-time Dunfermline player added: “I think I’ve scored in my last three games against them so it’s always good to come back.

“You always want to do well against a former club and show them that you’ve improved.

“Some of the fans at Dunfermline quite liked me but there were others who absolutely hated me!”

Dip into social media and you’ll see that Perth supporters yet to see Rooney play in person are liking not hating what they’re seeing from Tommy Wright’s last signing.

And if he can score a goal that helps Saints into a cup final, the journey from fringe player to cult hero will be complete.