St Johnstone trio sign new deals – and Callum Davidson hopes for January transfer business

Liam Craig, Callum Booth and Chris Kane have all signed contract extensions through to the end of the season, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed.

And the Perth boss has now turned his transfer attention to business in January and beyond.

The door has been left open for some ins and outs next month, with Davidson also keen to see fresh deals agreed with some key first team regulars.

“They’ve (Craig, Booth and Kane) all signed,” he said.

“It’s been ongoing in the background for a while and I’m pleased that they’re done.”

Davidson added: “You’re always looking to do a bit of manoeuvring in the window.

“The boys have been performing really well but some might be wanting more game-time and there might be players available who I think could help the squad going forward.

“We’ll have a look in January.

“For me, it’s important to get the majority of the squad tied up regarding next season as well.

“This new strain of the virus isn’t helping anyone – financially it’s really difficult for the club. Hopefully we can get Covid out of the way and start planning.”