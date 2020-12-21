St Johnstone’s trip to Kilmarnock given new February date

St Johnstone have been given a rearranged date for their Premiership trip to Kilmarnock.
The January 23 fixture has been postponed because Saints will be in Betfred Cup semi-final action that day.
It will now be played on Wednesday, February 10, kick-off 7.45pm.
