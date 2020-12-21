Monday, December 28th 2020 Show Links
St Johnstone’s trip to Kilmarnock given new February date

by Eric Nicolson
December 21 2020, 3.58pm
St Johnstone won at Kilmarnock earlier in the season.
St Johnstone have been given a rearranged date for their Premiership trip to Kilmarnock.

The January 23 fixture has been postponed because Saints will be in Betfred Cup semi-final action that day.

It will now be played on Wednesday, February 10, kick-off 7.45pm.

