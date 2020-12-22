Sunday, December 27th 2020 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Danny McNamara: St Johnstone loan ace recalled by Millwall with James Brown set to replace him at McDiarmid Park

by Sean Hamilton
December 22 2020, 6.10pm Updated: December 22 2020, 6.13pm
© SNS GroupDanny McNamara has been a standout star at McDiarmid Park this season.
Danny McNamara has been a standout star at McDiarmid Park this season.

Millwall have recalled Danny McNamara from his loan spell at St Johnstone.

James Brown, a 22-year-old defender who has previously had loan spells at Livingston, Carlisle United and Lincoln City, will be sent to McDiarmid Park as a replacement, as first reported this afternoon in South London.

The Lions are said to be impressed with McNamara’s form for Saints this season, during which he has made 18 appearances and scored once.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett reportedly wants the Republic of Ireland Under-21 internationalist to challenge current first pick right back Mahlon Romeo for his place in the second half of the season.

McNamara, who has been a standout performer for Saints this season, is set to depart Perth in the New Year, with Brown available to play thereafter.

 

More from The Courier