Danny McNamara: St Johnstone loan ace recalled by Millwall with James Brown set to replace him at McDiarmid Park

Millwall have recalled Danny McNamara from his loan spell at St Johnstone.

James Brown, a 22-year-old defender who has previously had loan spells at Livingston, Carlisle United and Lincoln City, will be sent to McDiarmid Park as a replacement, as first reported this afternoon in South London.

The Lions are said to be impressed with McNamara’s form for Saints this season, during which he has made 18 appearances and scored once.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett reportedly wants the Republic of Ireland Under-21 internationalist to challenge current first pick right back Mahlon Romeo for his place in the second half of the season.

McNamara, who has been a standout performer for Saints this season, is set to depart Perth in the New Year, with Brown available to play thereafter.