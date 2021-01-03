St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser should be available to face Dundee United

Scott Tanser should be in contention to start for St Johnstone against Dundee United on Saturday.

The full-back has been one of Saints’ best players this season but it was feared his campaign was over when he sustained a knee injury at Pittodrie recently.

It was a pleasant surprise to see the Englishman listed among the Perth substitutes for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ross County just seven days later but manager Callum Davidson didn’t want to take any chances in Dingwall.

“It’s great to have him back and he trained on Friday,” said the McDiarmid Park boss. “It was one of those that looked like a bad injury but the scan came back all clear.

“I wanted to see him get a full week in training and make sure he’s OK but it’s great to have him back.”

Davidson was unhappy with the way in which his team began the County match but ended up frustrated that they hadn’t succeeded in ending their Premiership winless run that has now reached nine games.

“That’s the poorest we’ve started a game this season, for me,” he said. “We went a goal down but I thought the reaction was great.

“I think in the second half we probably had the majority of chances but we’ve got to take them and put the game to bed.

“Their application, in difficult conditions, was excellent for 60 to 70 minutes. It was quite a hard surface to play football on but the lads did well.

“The points return hasn’t been as good as we’d have liked so we have to make sure in January we apply ourselves.

“If we keep going the way we’re going, we’ll get the points we need.”