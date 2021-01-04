St Johnstone have secured ‘top quality’ replacement for Danny McNamara says Callum Davidson as he outlines James Brown’s attributes

St Johnstone have secured a “top quality” right-back to replace Danny McNamara, according to Perth boss Callum Davidson.

As expected, James Brown has made the opposite journey to his fellow Millwall defender and has now arrived at McDiarmid Park for a loan through to the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has similar attributes to McNamara, who performed to a high level for Saints in the first half of the campaign before Lions manager Gary Rowett decided to recall him.

And according to Davidson, Brown, previously farmed out to Livingston, also has a high ceiling for improvement.

“James Brown is coming in today (Monday),” he said. “He is a top quality right-back.

“I’m pleased I managed to get him as soon as I knew Danny was getting called back.

“He has played at Carlisle and has quality in attack with a great final ball. He does like to get forward and his use of the ball is good.

“He is quick and can defend one-on-one as well. Hopefully he comes in, starts well and keeps flying.

“I think he is a player who will get better and better.

“Danny came in and hit the ground running. James has got to do the same.”

Davidson and Brown have, of course, already worked together in south London, which should help the full-back hit the ground running with Saints.

“I probably saw more of James than I did of Danny when I was at Millwall,” said Davidson. “He was with the first team training and involved with the squad.

“Opportunities to go and play football are massive for younger players.

“St Johnstone, as a club, can give him a platform to do better things.

“He has been training for the full season so we have no issues with his fitness.

“He will have to get tested and then hopefully train on Tuesday.”

Davidson hasn’t ruled out pursuing other transfer targets this month.

He said: “In regards to signings, we need to find the right players to improve the squad and we are definitely looking.”

Meanwhile, Davidson confirmed that midfielder Cammy Ballantyne will stay with Montrose for the remainder of the season.

Ballantyne has been a star man in League One and the Saints manager believes finishing the campaign in Angus is the best option to continue his development.

Striker John Robertson, however, is back at McDiarmid after his spell with Forfar.

“We’ve been very pleased with Cammy Ballantyne at Montrose,” said Davidson. “It’s important for his development that he gets a full season under his belt.

“Then he will be in a strong position to come back into the first team.

“We keep an eye on him and talk to him regularly.

“I hope to get two or three of the lads out on loan. It’s been difficult for them because we can’t get as many games.

“John Robertson is back from Forfar and will be another addition to the first team squad.”

Reflecting on Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ross County, Davidson said: “There was a lot of good stuff. For the majority of the game, I thought we controlled it and had chances.

“There was character shown after going one down and not starting particularly well.

“We probably should have gone on to win the game, albeit Zander (Clark) has pulled off a great save at the end.”