St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has January transfer budget but long-term uncertainty casts a shadow

Callum Davidson has been assured by St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown there is a January transfer budget for him to make best use of over the next few weeks.

But with 13 of his players out of contract in the summer, the Saints manager has admitted the latest coronavirus lockdown has impacted on strategizing beyond that.

And the fundamental principle hasn’t changed from the last window to this one – ensuring the Perth club’s very existence remains front and centre.

“There isn’t really light at the end of the tunnel right now,” said Davidson. “For me, it would be easier if we knew exactly where we were and then I could start handing contracts out to the players I want to keep.

“But hopefully I can sit down with the chairman this month and speak about the ones we want to keep next season.”

There won’t be a well-run club across the country budgeting for fans back in a stadium before the end of the 2020/21 campaign and Davidson has predicted delayed pain for the Scottish professional game.

“I don’t think you’ll feel an effect this season,” he said. “I think it’ll come next season.

“A lot of clubs will have funds and it’s probably next season that it will knock on. And not just football, in all businesses.

“We’ll get the knock on effect once it all stops. Yeah, it’s difficult but we just need to deal with it and get on with it.

This time last year Matty Kennedy signed a pre-contract agreement with Aberdeen before his early departure to Pittodrie followed on.

There is currently the potential for the majority of Davidson’s squad to commit their future careers to other clubs.

“We’re working behind the scenes to get four or five players tied up longer term,” said Davidson. “It will be an ongoing process.

“You run a risk (of pre-contracts) at this time of year but we would have had a much better picture if we hadn’t been going into another lockdown. Much more business could have been done as far as our squad is concerned.

“For clubs offering big pre-contracts there’s an element of risk and reward – or just risk basically.

“We don’t know what’s around the corner.

“The most important thing for me is making sure that St Johnstone are still a football club when we come out of the pandemic.”

Securing a new deal with Saints could of course be an on-pitch motivator.

“Some players react well (to being out of contract), some players don’t,” said Davidson. “I think it’s just really important that they’re all fighting for that contract.”

Davidson provided confirmation of scope to bolster his squad as he attempts to steer Saints up the Premiership table.

Loans are probably the likelier option. Hopefully we will do something.

“There definitely is,” said the Perth boss.

“I’ve spoken to the chairman and he says that if the right players become available who will improve the squad and give it freshness, there will be money there.

“Loans are probably the likelier option. Hopefully we can do something.

“January is a hard window. I need to make sure that whoever I get is hungry, determined to do well and is ready to hit the ground running and make an impact.”

Highly-rated prospect Alex Ferguson is likely to be loaned out for the remainder of the season.

“You can’t organise games for the younger ones,” said Davidson.

“Alex Ferguson is a top, top prospect. Getting him games will definitely help his development. I’m not really fussed where he goes. It’s more about just getting competitive games.”

Michael O’Halloran’s return to the Saints starting line-up in Dingwall, meanwhile, was a fleeting one.

Davidson explained: “He’s got that weird suspension where you come back for a game and is suspended for this one.”

When O’Halloran is available again the following weekend, it will be the start of a big few months for the Scottish Cup winner who has now reached the age of 30.

“I think with Michael, it’s what does he want?” said Davidson. “We all know Michael has the ability to win you a game of football. He’s got that special talent. For me, Michael just has to show it on a more consistent basis.

“He’s probably disappointed with how he performed for me at Ross County after letting him back in to the team, giving him the opportunity. It’s really up to him: ‘What does he want?’ Nobody else can tell him. How does he want to finish his career?

“He’s got five years I think. Football goes really quickly. He needs to make sure that he grabs it.”

Scott Tanser will be in contention to start at Tannadice on Saturday.

“We’re delighted,” said Davidson. “If you watched the incident (at Aberdeen) back, the way he landed, I thought that was him for the season. He’s had a good week’s training and is pushing for a starting place.

“Callum (Booth) has played well. It’s really good to have competition. Scotty probably has a more attacking side to his game and Callum is slightly more defensive. It’s good for me to have.”