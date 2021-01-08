St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon signs a new contract

Liam Gordon has signed a contract extension with St Johnstone that will keep him at the Perth club through to the end of next season.

The centre-back has been a key part of Callum Davidson’s first team this campaign and was given the honour of being captain at Celtic Park a few weeks ago.

His first goal for the club was scored a fortnight ago at Pittodrie.

Gordon, a Saints supporter as a boy, said: “I’m delighted to sign a contract extension and will continue to focus on getting us up the league table where we belong.

“Everyone knows that St Johnstone is a club that is very close to me and my family’s hearts. I’ll continue to give my all for the badge on my chest.”