Sunday, January 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon signs a new contract

by Eric Nicolson
January 8 2021, 6.28pm Updated: January 8 2021, 6.35pm
© SNS GroupLiam Gordon.
Liam Gordon.

Liam Gordon has signed a contract extension with St Johnstone that will keep him at the Perth club through to the end of next season.

The centre-back has been a key part of Callum Davidson’s first team this campaign and was given the honour of being captain at Celtic Park a few weeks ago.

His first goal for the club was scored a fortnight ago at Pittodrie.

Gordon, a Saints supporter as a boy, said: “I’m delighted to sign a contract extension and will continue to focus on getting us up the league table where we belong.

“Everyone knows that St Johnstone is a club that is very close to me and my family’s hearts. I’ll continue to give my all for the badge on my chest.”

ERIC NICOLSON: Why Motherwell overlooking St Johnstone legend Tommy Wright feels utterly inexplicable

More from The Courier