Alex Ferguson: Exciting young St Johnstone midfielder signs new contract

“Top, top prospect” Alex Ferguson has signed a new contract with St Johnstone through to the end of the 2022/23 season.

Callum Davidson has included the 17-year-old in several first team match day squads this season and the exciting young midfielder made his debut in the Betfred Cup against Brechin.

📝 | St. Johnstone FC has extended the contract of promising youngster Alex Ferguson until the end of the 2022/23 campaign. The 17-year-old midfielder made his first team debut this campaign when he came off the bench in the #BetfredCup against Brechin City.#SJFC pic.twitter.com/FLdmbV3k1M — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 12, 2021

The Saints boss spoke recently about his intention to loan Ferguson to a lower league club for the second half of the season.

“Alex Ferguson is a top, top prospect,” he said. “Getting him games will definitely help his development.

“I’m not really fussed where he goes, it’s more about just getting competitive games.”