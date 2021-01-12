Alex Ferguson: Exciting young St Johnstone midfielder signs new contract

“Top, top prospect” Alex Ferguson has signed a new contract with St Johnstone through to the end of the 2022/23 season.
Callum Davidson has included the 17-year-old in several first team match day squads this season and the exciting young midfielder made his debut in the Betfred Cup against Brechin.
📝 | St. Johnstone FC has extended the contract of promising youngster Alex Ferguson until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.
The 17-year-old midfielder made his first team debut this campaign when he came off the bench in the #BetfredCup against Brechin City.#SJFC pic.twitter.com/FLdmbV3k1M
— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 12, 2021
The Saints boss spoke recently about his intention to loan Ferguson to a lower league club for the second half of the season.
“Alex Ferguson is a top, top prospect,” he said. “Getting him games will definitely help his development.
“I’m not really fussed where he goes, it’s more about just getting competitive games.”
No thoughts of leaving St Johnstone now for Liam Gordon as first-team fight is won
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe