Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Alex Ferguson: Exciting young St Johnstone midfielder signs new contract

by Eric Nicolson
January 12 2021, 11.05am
© SNS GroupPERTH, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 29: A general view of the stadium before a Ladbrokes Premiership match between St Johnstone and Ross County at McDiarmid Park, on December 29, 2019, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Top, top prospect” Alex Ferguson has signed a new contract with St Johnstone through to the end of the 2022/23 season.

Callum Davidson has included the 17-year-old in several first team match day squads this season and the exciting young midfielder made his debut in the Betfred Cup against Brechin.

The Saints boss spoke recently about his intention to loan Ferguson to a lower league club for the second half of the season.

“Alex Ferguson is a top, top prospect,” he said. “Getting him games will definitely help his development.

“I’m not really fussed where he goes, it’s more about just getting competitive games.”

