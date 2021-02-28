St Johnstone can more than double their prize money if they beat Livingston in the Betfred Cup final.
The Perth club are guaranteed to bank £140,000 from their Hampden Park clash with Livingston.
But if they lift the trophy for the first time in their history, the winners’ cheque jumps up to £300,000.
Betfred Cup boost
The total prize pot for this season’s competition increased by 17% to over £2.6 million.
Even if you finished bottom of your group you earned £20,000.
Had Saints lost to Hibs in the semi-final, their prize money would have been £100,000.
Club chairman Steve Brown last month warned the full financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Scottish football has still to be felt.
Saints returned a modest £20,000 loss for the financial year through to May 2020 but, with no fans expected in grounds before the end of the season, they are braced for a bigger hit down the track.
But after building up a healthy £2.8 million “rainy day fund”, Saints are better placed than most to emerge post-pandemic on solid ground.
