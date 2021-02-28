Tuesday, March 2nd 2021 Show Links
Betfred Cup prize money: How much will St Johnstone earn from final against Livingston and what is winners’ cheque worth?

by Eric Nicolson
February 28 2021, 9.30am Updated: February 28 2021, 3.44pm
© SNS GroupLivingston and St Johnstone will square off at Hampden on Sunday.
St Johnstone can more than double their prize money if they beat Livingston in the Betfred Cup final.

The Perth club are guaranteed to bank £140,000 from their Hampden Park clash with Livingston.

But if they lift the trophy for the first time in their history, the winners’ cheque jumps up to £300,000.

Betfred Cup boost

The total prize pot for this season’s competition increased by 17% to over £2.6 million.

Even if you finished bottom of your group you earned £20,000.

Had Saints lost to Hibs in the semi-final, their prize money would have been £100,000.

Club chairman Steve Brown last month warned the full financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Scottish football has still to be felt.

St Johnstone chief Steve Brown. © SNS Group
Saints returned a modest £20,000 loss for the financial year through to May 2020 but, with no fans expected in grounds before the end of the season, they are braced for a bigger hit down the track.

But after building up a healthy £2.8 million “rainy day fund”, Saints are better placed than most to emerge post-pandemic on solid ground.

