David Wotherspoon signs new St Johnstone deal

David Wotherspoon has penned a new two-year contract to extend his stay with St Johnstone.

And now the Scottish Cup winner is set to join the Perth club’s growing list of testimonial men.

The midfielder joined his hometown team from Hibs eight years ago.

He was Tommy Wright’s first signing after the Northern Irishman stepped up to replace Steve Lomas in the McDiarmid managerial office.

And the Canadian international has clocked up more than 300 appearances under Wright and his successor Callum Davidson.

Wotherspoon (31) admitted extending his stay was never in doubt.

© SNS

“It has been talked about for the last few weeks so I’m delighted to get it over the line,” he said.

“I can focus on a tough run of fixtures coming up, starting with Rangers on Wednesday.

“Hopefully we can carry on the way we have been going.

“I have really enjoyed this season under the manager and the role I am playing in the team.

“I am settled here so it was a no-brainer to get it signed.

“I have probably been more consistent this season. I don’t know why.

“But it is something I have wanted throughout my career.

Testimonial

“It has been really enjoyable coming to work and I have to keep it going for the team. We still have a long way to go.

“I didn’t think about being here so long when I first signed.

“But it has been really enjoyable and I am looking forward to pushing for the club and myself over the next couple of years.

“Obviously we have the Betfred Cup final coming up with Livington but our focus is on a tough run of league games.”

The Perth club have already teed-up testimonials for loyal servants Dave Mackay, Steven Anderson and Chris Miller.

The pandemic has put Murray Davidson’s plans on hold and stars Liam Craig, Chris Kane and Zander Clark are all edging closer to 10 years’ service.

Wotherspoon believes that stability has been the secret of Saints’ success.

© SNS Group

“It puts me in that category now, joining a long list of players here who have either had a testimonial or are getting close to one,” said the midfielder.

“It just shows the stability of the club and the loyalty it has to the players and vice-versa.

“It’s been great to be part of the success we have had.

“I know that during my time at Hibs there was a lot of chopping and changing.

“But it has been so consistent here and I’m sure that has been one of the reasons we have been successful.”

Rangers clash

Streaky Saints head for Ibrox and a clash with runaway league leaders Rangers on a seven-game unbeaten run.

“This season has been different. Performances have been consistent and very good throughout,” said Wotherspoon.

“But turning that into results has been the problem. We went through a wee dry spell of results but have picked it up again.

“We need to keep that going and keep the belief to push forward up the table.”

Saints face Betfred Cup final rivals Livingston and Celtic after the trip to face a Rangers side unbeaten on home turf.

“They have been magnificent this season,” admitted Wotherspoon.

“It has been tough whenever we have played them.

“But we are playing well and hopefully we can get a result with a good team performance.”

Saints have been boosted by the belated impact made by Israeli striker Guy Melamed since the turn of the year.

The centre netted again in the 3-2 weekend comeback win over Kilmarnock.

And Wotherspoon has detected similarities in style to former teammate and current Perth coach Steven MacLean

“I hadn’t noticed it as much until now. But his hold up play is very good,” he said.

“Guy brings the ball in well and has a great touch on him. He’s shown that.

“It maybe took him a little bit of time to settle in a new environment with new players. He’s settled now and has taken his chance.”