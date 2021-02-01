St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry has emerged as a transfer target for Hibs, according to reports.

The Edinburgh Evening News claims the 23-year-old Saints ace is being lined up as a potential replacement for Kevin Nisbet should the former Dunfermline star join Birmingham City.

Strikers on the move?

It’s claimed Nisbet, also 23, has handed in a transfer request in a bid to leave Easter Road for the English Championship side.

Last week Hendry – son of former Scotland captain Colin – was linked with a move to Aberdeen.

The forward, on the score-sheet twice in 22 games for the McDiarmid Park club this season, hasn’t made an appearance since the 1-0 win over St Mirren on January 16.

He is behind Chris Kane, Guy Melamed and Stevie May in the pecking order and didn’t make the bench for recent games against Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

Manager’s backing

But boss Callum Davidson says the player can still be a “big player” for Saints.

Asked if Hendry could leave on loan, he said: “Only if it’s right for Callum and myself.

“Callum wants to play football and, for me, it has to be the right move for him to develop.

“I see him as a big player for me next season. He is still young in terms of development.

“I rate him really highly.”