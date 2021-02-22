St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon winning battle to be fit for Betfred Cup final

Callum Davidson is “optimistic” David Wotherspoon will win his battle to be fit for Sunday’s Betfred Cup final.

The St Johnstone manager believes there is a good chance both Wotherspoon and Murray Davidson will return to training by the middle of the week and put their hands up for Hampden Park selection.

The former Hibs man has arguably been Saints best player this season and was on top form again in the 3-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Realising that his groin was starting to tighten around the hour mark and calling the physio on straight away may prove to be as significant as anything he did in the game before it.

“Spoony’s a bit tight and sore,” said Davidson. “It was a little bit of a precaution taking him off.

“I’m optimistic. I’d be disappointed if he doesn’t make it.

“He gets a lot of work on his glutes and lower back area during a season. There was maybe a bit of fatigue in his groin on a muddy pitch.

“He’s an experienced player who is acutely aware of his own body and has had a few groin problems during his career.

“Hopefully by Wednesday or Thursday he’ll be fine and we’ll have a full squad to choose from.”

Midfielder Davidson, who picked up a calf injury against Rangers three weeks ago, is also on course to be available for the Livingston match.

“With Murray, we’ll pick up his training load this week and hopefully he’ll be back in full training by the middle of the week,” said the Saints boss.

“Having an extra day, with the game being on Sunday, will help.”

Davidson is set to have the problematic cup final team selection he was hoping for. There will be several positions that require lengthy deliberation given the options that have presented themselves at Fir Park and before.

“It’s brilliant for me but it’s going to be difficult for some players to accept,” he said.

“That’s just the reality of football.

“There are two different formations I can play. It depends which one we go with and who is fit.

“We’ll have a look at Livingston, assess everything with my backroom staff and pick a team from there.

“It wouldn’t be a problem playing any of them. Whichever team I pick I’ve got players who I’ll have faith in.

“I need players who can go at it 100% from the start and others who can make an impact off the bench. Obviously, the game could go longer than 90 minutes.”